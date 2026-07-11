Red Sox's Surprising Jake Schaffner 1st-Round Pick, Explained
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Not all first-round picks are made with equal intentions, and on Saturday, the Boston Red Sox did something interesting for theirs.
In former University of North Carolina shortstop Jake Schaffner, the Red Sox took a player who virtually all of the draft experts didn't see as a first-rounder. Baseball America had him rated outside the top 90 on their big board, while MLB.com had him at No. 75 overall.
However, there were obvious traits that stood out about Schaffner that the Red Sox had to buy into. Plus, there's the obvious consideration of signing bonuses, which we've yet to learn about at the time of publication.
Red Sox take Schaffner, set sights on contact
Schaffner, the 21-year-old from Janesville, Wisc., started his college career at North Dakota State before transferring to UNC as a junior. There, he flew up draft boards by slashing .356/.467/.552 as a senior, with six home runs, 26 stolen bases, and the second-most runs scored in Division I with 85.
We argued passionately at Red Sox on SI for Boston to select Mississippi State slugger Ace Reese with this pick, and when it was time for the selection to be made, Reese was still on the board. So while we might not profess our love for this move instantly, the logic behind it is certainly understandable.
Schaffner has one tool that stands out above all his others: contact. In 339 plate appearances against high-level pitching in the Atlantic Coast Conference, he struck out only 32 times this season. At the same time, his average exit velocity rose more than any other Division I player's from 2025 to 2026.
If there's a knock on Schaffner as a first-round pick, it's that he might never develop into enough of a power hitter to reach star status in the major leagues. Add in that his arm strength is just fringy enough for questions to arise about his future at shortstop versus second base, and you see why he was rated where he was.
But there's likely another shoe to drop, because the Red Sox almost certainly worked out a deal to sign Schaffner for less than his pick's slot value of $4.37 million. So stay tuned later in the day for whatever they wind up doing with their other selections.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com