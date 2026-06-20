Red Sox's Unexpected Connection to Team USA, Folarin Balogun

The Boston Red Sox aren't the biggest story in professional sports right now, to say the least.

That, of course, would be the World Cup. Over the last few weeks, the group stage has been ongoing and has captured the attention of sports fans across the globe. Fans from all over the world have come to the USA, Canada and Mexico to watch the tournament and it has been a big hit. Team USA, specifically, has been excellent so far and already has advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament after winning its first two contests against Paraguay and Australia.

It's been a fun tournament so far and naturally, stories have come out in connection to other sports. In professional sports, the circles are smaller than you'd expect and there are always connections. For example, Folarin Balogun of Team USA has been one of the stars of the tournament. He scored two goals in Team USA's World Cup opener against Paraguay and followed with a good performance against Australia and even caused an own goal. Fans across the country have been getting to know him and there's an unlikely connection to the Red Sox.

The Red Sox Reliever Has An Unlikely Connection

June 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, U.S.; Folarin Balogun and Antonee Robinson of the U.S. celebrate after Australia's Cameron Burgess scores an own goal and the first goal for U.S. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Tim Healey of The Boston Globe shared that when Balogun was deciding between Team USA and Team England a few years ago, he visited the New York Yankees in Spring Training. Throughout that experience, Red Sox reliever Tommy Kahnle, then a member of the Yankees, was "on his hip" making the case for USA.

"Why rep Balogun? 'This is my guy,' Kahnle said to Healey. "They met several years ago when Balogun visited Yankees spring training. At the time, Balogun was deciding whether to play for the United States or England. Kahnle was on his hip the whole visit, 'fully decked out in USA gear,' he said."

How fun is that? An unlikely connection, to say the least. Again, the connections across professional sports run deep. Balogun is a 24-year-old striker who grew up in London, England and eventually had to choose which national team he wanted to represent. Kahnle happened to be a member of the Yankees at the time and was in camp when Balogun came to town. Now, a few years later, Team USA beat Team Australia in Seattle at Lumen Field with Balogun starring for the team. And it just so happened that Boston has a series against the Seattle Mariners at the same time and members of the club, including Kahnle, were able to attend.

Aren't sports the best?