USMNT vs. Paraguay—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The United States men’s national team kicks off its home World Cup campaign on Friday, with South American hopefuls Paraguay the first opponents for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

SoFi Stadium is the venue for the USMNT’s first encounter of the hotly-anticipated tournament, with the co-hosts looking to get underway with a morale-boosting and nerve-easing victory over Paraguay. Three points would boost hopes of clinching top spot ahead of fixtures with Australia and Türkiye.

Despite three defeats from its last four friendly matches, the USMNT produced an encouraging display in victory over Senegal at the end of May, followed by a competitive performance in its final pre-tournament warm-up match with Germany. Expectations remain high for Pochettino and the array of stars on his roster.

Paraguay is competing at its first World Cup in 16 years after posting a best-ever quarterfinal finish in 2010, and it will prove no pushover in Los Angeles. La Albirroja pushed the USMNT hard in November’s 2–1 friendly defeat and has recently secured impressive results against the likes of Mexico, Japan and Greece.

USMNT vs. Paraguay Score Prediction

USMNT Clinch Crucial Opening Win

The USMNT are clear favorites. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

By virtue of its rank as a Pot 1 nation, the USMNT has been handed a relatively straightforward group stage draw, especially when factoring in that eight third-placed countries reach the last 32. However, it will want to finish in top spot to secure a simpler path through the knockout phase.

That makes beating Paraguay essential, with the Stars and Stripes significant favorites for their opening battle. A squad packed with difference-makers—Christian Pulisic, Malik Tillman and Weston McKennie to name but a few—must take this incredible opportunity.

Paraguay has the capacity to spring a surprise having frequently tested itself against South American giants during qualifying, but it lacks the star power and individual talent to make a sizeable impression this summer.

The USMNT has the better squad and manager, not to mention the luxury of home advantage.

Goalscoring form : The United States has found a consistent route to goal over the past year, managing five against Uruguay, three against Senegal and two against Belgium, Japan and, crucially, Paraguay. With a wealth of offensive weapons, the co-hosts hope to score a couple of goals at a minimum.

: The United States has found a consistent route to goal over the past year, managing five against Uruguay, three against Senegal and two against Belgium, Japan and, crucially, Paraguay. With a wealth of offensive weapons, the co-hosts hope to score a couple of goals at a minimum. FIFA rankings : Paraguay is clearly inferior to the USMNT, as its position 24 places below its opponents in the global rankings attests to.

: Paraguay is clearly inferior to the USMNT, as its position 24 places below its opponents in the global rankings attests to. Home advantage: The 70,000-seater SoFi Stadium will be packed out on Friday, giving the USMNT that extra and decisive edge when the going gets tough.

Prediction: USMNT 2–1 Paraguay

A weakened defense is rescued by a resilient midfield and strong forward line. | Sports Illustrated

Pochettino is likely without crucial center back Chris Richards for the opener, with the Crystal Palace defender only recently returning to full team training after an ankle injury. 38-year-old Tim Ream will join Alex Freeman and Mark McKenzie in a back three.

Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest will feature on the wings, with Pochettino likely to opt for a midfield trio of McKennie, Tillman and Tyler Adams. The latter will offer defensive protection while his teammates take more advanced roles.

There are high hopes for Pulisic despite the fact he’s scored just once for club and country this calendar year, and the nation’s talisman will be partnered by Monaco striker Folarin Balogun in a two-man forward unit.

USMNT predicted lineup vs. Paraguay (3-5-2): Freese; Freeman, McKenzie, Ream; Dest, McKennie, Adams, Tillman, A. Robinson; Balogun, Pulisic.

Paraguay Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT

Julio Enciso, Diego Gómez and Miguel Almirón are key contributors. | Sports Illustrated

There are slight concerns over the availability of attacking midfielder Julio Enciso after a minor injury sustained against Nicaragua in Paraguay’s final warm-up friendly, but the Strasbourg star should feature from the off.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Diego Gómez and Atlanta United’s Miguel Almirón will flank the diminutive technician, while Cremonese striker and ex-Barcelona academy product Pablo Sanabria will lead the line.

Sunderland’s Omar Alderete enjoyed an excellent debut season in the Premier League and will marshal the backline, joined by usual center back partner and team captain Gustavo Gómez.

Paraguay predicted lineup vs. USMNT (4-2-3-1): Fernández; Cáceres, G. Gómez, Alderete, Alonso; Bobadilla, Cubas; D. Gómez, Enciso, Almirón; Sanabria.

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What Time Does USMNT vs. Paraguay Kick Off?

Location : Inglewood, United States

: Inglewood, United States Stadium : SoFi Stadium

: SoFi Stadium Date : Friday, June 12 / Saturday, June 13

: Friday, June 12 / Saturday, June 13 Kick-off Time : 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 13)

: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 13) Referee : Danny Makkelie (NED)

: Danny Makkelie (NED) VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)

How to Watch USMNT vs. Paraguay on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Tubi, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5m, RDS 2, CTV Two, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

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