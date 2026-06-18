USMNT vs. Australia—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

After cruising to victory in their respective 2026 World Cup openers, the U.S. men’s national team and Australia will battle for the top spot in Group D on Friday.

The Stars and Stripes came out with a point to prove against Paraguay last week, romping to a 4–1 victory that had fans at SoFi Stadium and across the country bursting with pride. There were few flaws to pick out from such a dominant performance, and the USMNT will be raring to make another statement seven days later, this time at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Standing in their way of another three points is an Australia side fresh off a shock 2–0 victory over Türkiye. Tony Popovic’s men were on the scoresheet before the half-hour mark and never let up, holding Arda Güler and Co. quiet to claim second place in the group, only behind the USMNT on goal differential.

The Socceroos will be eager to avenge their 2–1 defeat to Mauricio Pochettino’s men from the October international break, but they have their work cut out against a U.S. team that looks reborn on the world stage.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

USMNT vs. Australia Score Prediction

USMNT Edge Past Tricky Socceroos

The USMNT will like its chances of securing three more points on Friday. | Katelyn Mulcahy/FIFA/Getty Images

The Stars and Stripes put four goals past Paraguay just seven days ago, and they arguably should have scored even more. Pochettino’s attack, laden with the talent of Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman, worked together effortlessly, and there’s no reason to believe they cannot recreate their magic in Seattle.

Even if the USMNT finds less success in front of goal, held somewhat at bay by Australia’s disciplined defense and expert goalkeeping, it still has the backing of the home crowd to will the team to victory. With over 69,000 fans expected to be in attendance on Friday, the host nation will experience firsthand just how powerful the 12th man is at Lumen Field—just ask the Seattle Seahawks.

Australia is more than capable of keeping the game close and striking in transition to destablize the hosts, but in the end, Pochettino’s men will do enough to secure all three points and extend a dream start to their 2026 World Cup campaign.

Buzzing Balogun : It might be Balogun’s first World Cup, but he’s showing no signs of stage fright. The striker bagged a brace last time out—and saw a third goal wiped away for offsides—and will like his chances of picking up right where he left off.

: It might be Balogun’s first World Cup, but he’s showing no signs of stage fright. The striker bagged a brace last time out—and saw a third goal wiped away for offsides—and will like his chances of picking up right where he left off. Leaky defense : The Stars and Stripes have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine matches. In fact, they have only blanked one side in their last 15 matches, dating back to last summer. The door will be open for Australia to pounce.

: The Stars and Stripes have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine matches. In fact, they have only blanked one side in their last 15 matches, dating back to last summer. The door will be open for Australia to pounce. Emboldened Australia: Nearly no one had Popovic’s men beating Türkiye, yet they came out and secured three points with relative ease. Expect Australia to play with swagger, especially if Patrick Beach puts in another incredible performance between the posts.

Prediction: USMNT 2–1 Australia

Mauricio Pochettino will adamant to line up the same way as last week. | Sports Illustrated.

It goes without saying that Pochettino will not want to disrupt the XI that dismantled Paraguay last Friday. Even the lesser names in his squad, like Alex Freeman, turned up in a major way to help the team secure a win in its tournament opener.

Except the Argentine is sweating over the fitness of Pulisic. The 27-year-old did not play in the second half against Paraguay after feeling some tightness in his calf. He trained individually all week, but his fellow teammates are confident that he will be back in action come Friday. Pochettino is set to make a final decision about Pulisic’s status on the day.

Leading the line will be Balogun, as confident as ever in front of goal after finding the back of the net twice in his World Cup debut. Tyler Adams will once again anchor the midfield, playing as the last line of defense in front of a backline led by Chris Richards.

USMNT predicted lineup vs. Australia (4-2-3-1): Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Tillman; Dest, McKenzie, Pulisic; Balogun.

Australia Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT

Australia will be lethal on the counterattack. | Sports Illustrated.

Much like Pochettino, Popovic could be reluctant to change the XI that upset Türkiye on Sunday. Captain Harry Souttar will once again lead a back three, playing in front of Beach, who had the performance of a lifetime in his World Cup debut.

The goalkeeper will have to put in another clinical outing between the posts to deny Pulisic and Co. if Australia want a shot of leaving Seattle with a positive result. It would help matters if Connor Metcalfe and Nestory Irankunda got themselves on the scoresheet again as well.

One of the only players that could be in danger of moving to the bench is Mohamed Touré. The 22-year-old got the nod up top last time out and didn’t manage a single shot on target in his 74 minutes on the pitch. Fellow striker Tete Yengi is waiting in the wings.

Australia predicted lineup vs. USMNT (3-4-2-1): Beach; Circati, Souttar, Burgess; Italiano, O'Neill, Okon-Engstler, Bos; Metcalfe, Irankunda; Touré.

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What Time Does USMNT vs. Australia Kick Off?

Location : Seattle, Wa.

: Seattle, Wa. Stadium : Lumen Field

: Lumen Field Date : Friday, June 19

: Friday, June 19 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)

How to Watch USMNT vs. Australia on TV, Live Stream

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