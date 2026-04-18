Red Sox's Wild Uniform Lore Grows With Nail-Biting Win Over Tigers

It's rare that a uniform becomes a part of the story of a team's season, and perhaps even rarer if that story leaks into the next year.

The Boston Red Sox, however, are beginning to build a lore with their "Fenway Green" City Connect uniforms. Released last spring, the popular green uniforms are now routinely worn for Friday night home games, and perhaps in part due to their homage to "America's Most Beloved Ballpark," they've been routinely providing thrills to the Boston crowd.

With a 1-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday, which was sealed by a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning from pinch-hitter Masataka Yoshida, the Red Sox added a new chapter to the wild, if short, history of the "Fenway Greens."

Red Sox pick up 7th walk-off win in green

Apr 17, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) hits an RBI during the tenth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Since their inception, the green uniforms have now seen seven wins, and all seven have come on walk-offs. The trend started with a single from Rafael Devers, who famously left in a trade weeks later, and the next six have come from Carlos Narváez, Ceddanne Rafaela, Roman Anthony, Trevor Story, Rafaela again, and Yoshida.

Of course, the Red Sox aren't infallible in the Fenway Greens. They've also lost five times, and some might even enjoy a blowout win on occasion. But in a sport like baseball that's built on the randomness of outcomes, a streak of seven wins in a row coming in the relatively rare form of a walk-off has to be highly improbable.

Red Sox need walk-off to jump-start offense

Apr 17, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) slides into third base during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

On a night when Ranger Suárez was absolutely brilliant, tossing eight scoreless innings against the Tigers' solid lineup, the Red Sox's bats were as silent as ever. Detroit starter Casey Mize pitched well too, no doubt, but the Boston lineup was lifeless throughout the contest, and without the ghost runner on second base speeding things up, there was no guarantee they ever would have scored.

At 8-11, the Red Sox still have plenty of time to turn things around -- in fact, they could be a .500 team by Monday afternoon if they somehow sweep these Tigers. But they need some of those languishing bats to pick up steam, and perhaps that green uniform magic can provide a spark.