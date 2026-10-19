Red Sox Shut Down as Hunter Goodman Blockbuster Trade Partner

With the offseason here for the Boston Red Sox, there have already been plenty of rumors and speculation out there about the types of players the Red Sox could bring to town — and let go.

While this is the case, not all of the speculation makes sense. For example, one name that has been thrown around is Colorado Rockies two-time All-Star Hunter Goodman. He hit 41 home runs in 2026 and would help the Red Sox from a power standpoint, but he plays the catcher position, which the Red Sox shored up by landing Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles this summer. The Red Sox need more power, but the answer isn't sending more prospects out the door to add to a position in which the club is set. While there has been some speculation out there about the idea, Jon Heyman of The New York Post shut down the idea on a livestream for Bleacher Report.

"No, they just got Rutschman to be the catcher," Heyman wrote. "I don't see how that works. I would've gotten [him] before they got Rutschman. So, I'm not sure on that one. I don't see it happening.

Don't Expect To See Hunter Goodman In A Red Sox Uniform

Sep 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) points after he hit a three-run home run during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman is a very good player. He's just 27 years old and is under team control through the 2029 season. But Boston handed the Orioles a handful of elite prospects in order to bring Rutschman to town. Rutschman has one more season of control and will be a free agent after the 2027 season comes to an end. If the Red Sox were to lose Rutschman next offseason, then maybe Goodman could make sense as a fit.

In the meantime, it wouldn't make any sense to pay a premium for a player who wouldn't even be used in his top position.

Even without Goodman, there are plenty of options who could help Boston. In free agency, guys like Randy Arozarena, Seiya Suzuki, George Springer and Gleyber Torres could make sense in different capacities. In the trade market, someone like CJ Abrams or Mark Vientos would make more sense than Goodman.

At the end of the day, Goodman is a very good player. His bat would improve the Red Sox's lineup, but a move wouldn't make sense at this time. And it doesn't sound like one is a possibility as well, per Heyman. There are going to be options out there, but it doesn't sound like this is one.