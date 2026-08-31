Red Sox Skip Sonny Gray, Announce Starters for Mariners Series

The Boston Red Sox didn't have the series that they wanted to have over the weekend against the New York Yankees.

On the bright side, both Roman Anthony and Trevor Story were able to return from the Injured List on Sunday afternoon in the series finale of the four-game set. Anthony and Story both collected two base hits each. In total, Boston had just seven base hits in the blowout loss. Anthony and Story had more than half of them.

On the negative side, Boston lost three out of four games against its biggest rival, and the season series as a result. Boston won't have much time to sit around and think about the losses, though. The Red Sox will return to action at Fenway Park on Monday night and kick off a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

Here are the Red Sox's expected starters for the Mariners series.

Monday — Payton Tolle

Aug 25, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle (70) throws against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The series will start on a high note for Boston. Tolle has been among the best overall pitchers in the American League so far this season. The big lefty has made 22 starts for Boston and he has a 3.09 ERA and a 141-to-35 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 125 1/3 innings pitched to show for it. Tolle's last time out came on Aug. 25 against the Miami Marlins. He tossed 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs while striking out seven batters.

Boston had four games to work with against the Yankees and didn't use Tolle to keep him on regular rest. With the lefty already surpassing his career high in innings pitched, this was the right call. His workload needs to be monitored now so that he can be at his best when the playoffs get here.

Tuesday — TBD

Aug 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sonny Gray was scheduled to take the hill on Tuesday but that will not be happening now. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe was among a handful of reporters to share the news on Sunday.

"Right-hander Sonny Gray, the Red Sox’ best pitcher this season and the arm on which they have most relied over the past month, will not take his regular turn in the rotation Tuesday," Healey wrote. "Instead, he will pitch Saturday against the Orioles in Baltimore, he said. That will be 10 days after his most recent appearance. ... 'Take a few extra days, get your body right,' Gray said."

Boston is going to need Gray at his best when the playoffs come around if the club wants any chance of making a run. Because of this, it is the right call to give the righty a few extra days. Someone to watch down in Triple-A will be Jedixson Paez. Tommy Cassell of the Worcester T&G Sports noted that he's an "option" for Tuesday.

Wednesday — Patrick Sandoval

Aug 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sandoval took the hill to open the Yankees series and although he suffered the loss, he gave Boston a chance to win. The lefty went 5 1/3 innings and allowed just one run and three base hits, while striking out seven batters.