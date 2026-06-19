Red Sox Star Is 'Absolute Perfect Fit' for Mariners if Boston Sells

It's unforunate how the chatter around the Boston Red Sox has shifted.

Boston entered the season as a clear-cut contender in the American League on paper, but that isn't the case any longer. Right now, Boston is 14 gams under .500. For the Red Sox to avoid a fire sale, it would take a miracle at this point. Boston needs to go on a long winning streak, but Boston hasn't shown signs lately that it's going to do so. Boston took two out of three from the Texas Rangers over the weekend, but followed up by getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Boston looked like it was breaking through and then took a few steps backward.

Now, the vibes around the team are at a low point. Boston is at rock bottom right now and a season-low 14 games below .500 and right now, the club looks like it could be a major seller this summer. Aroldis Chapman is the guy to watch above everyone else. Each year at the trade deadline, relievers are a luxury that brings back big returns. Chapman is the guy who could be the best reliever on the move. But who could be an option for him? ESPN's Buster Olney joined the "Refuse to Lose Territory" podcast and said that Chapman could be an "absolute perfect fit" for the Seattle Mariners.

The Red Sox Should Consider All Options

Jun 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"'I really think when you look at the market, the guy who is the absolute perfect fit, and I'm not the first one to mention this, is Aroldis Chapman, the closer for the Boston Red Sox," Olney said.

Seattle's bullpen actually has been very solid this season. The Mariners have the sixth-best bullpen ERA in the league at 3.43. This is also a club that made a deep run last season to the American League Championship Series, but lost against the Toronto Blue Jays. At the deadline last year, the Mariners were aggressive and added Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor. If the Mariners' front office views the bullpen as the biggest need for the club, Chapman would be the best option. Again, he is the best reliever who could be available this summer.

On the Boston side, the Mariners have a very good farm system. Neither Colt Emerson nor Kade Anderson are likely to be moved. But if the Red Sox could get someone like right-handed pitcher Ryan Sloan, outfielder Lazaro Montes, or utility man Michael Arroyo, then it's worth considering a move.