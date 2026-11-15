Red Sox Star Reportedly Open to Return Coming Off 2.72-ERA Season

The Boston Red Sox are loaded with left-handed starting pitchers right now, but that isn't necessarily the case when it comes to right-handed hurlers at the moment.

On the lefty front, the Red Sox have Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez and Jake Bennet. On the righty front, Boston's top options right now are Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and potentially Kutter Crawford. In 2026, this wasn't as much of a question because righty Sonny Gray carried the load for Boston and stepped up as the ace of the organization when Crochet went down. But now he's a free agent and the rotation balance is at least a bit up in the air. While the overwhelming buzz out there so far this offseason has been about Gray likely leaving the organization, CBS Sports' Julian McWilliams gave Boston fans some hope about the idea of a return.

"Starter Sonny Gray reconciled his grievance with the Red Sox after publicly criticizing his early removal from Game 2 of the Wild Card Series," McWilliams wrote. "Gray reached out shortly after his comments that evening. The right-hander would be willing to return to Boston, but the league-wide belief is that he ends up closer to his Nashville home. The Braves, who need starting pitching, are seen as the frontrunner for his services."

Should Boston Bring Back Sonny Gray?

Sep 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The comments McWilliams is referencing came just after Game 2 of the wild-card series when Boston was knocked out of the playoffs by the New York Yankees. Boston pulled Gray after just 4 2/3 innings pitched and the veteran unsurprisingly wasn't pleased afterward.

The fact that he's still open to the idea of coming back to town, despite all the rumors and speculation insinuating that his time with the organization is likely over, is positive. It doesn't guarantee that Gray will be back in town, of course, but if his market doesn't develop to the point that he lands some sort of huge deal. Or a deal that is very long, maybe there's a chance.

Gray recently turned 37 years old. That didn't stop him from having an incredible 2026 campaign in which he went 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA. His $30 million mutual option was declined. But if he ends up landing a deal in the range of two years and maybe something along the lines of $50 million, why not if you're Boston? Until he signs on the dotted line elsewhere, there's a chance.