Red Sox Have Easy Call to Make With Michael King Available Again

There was a point last offseason in which it seemed like a real possibility that the Boston Red Sox were going to sign right-handed starter Michael King.

On Dec. 14, 2025, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox were "competing" with the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles to sign King in free agency. The buzz was loud and Boston seemingly had a shot at landing the former Boston College Eagle. But that didn't happen. King re-upped with the San Diego Padres on a three-year, $75 million deal with options. This offseason, he opted out and now he's a free agent again. Naturally, that has led to more Boston buzz, including from The Athletic's Tim Britton, Johnny Flores Jr. and Chad Jennings.

"A free agent for the second offseason in a row, King returned from an injured 2025 season to make 32 starts and throw 185 innings in 2026. He opted for a $5 million buyout rather than accept a player option that would have guaranteed $58 million the next two seasons," Britton, Flores and Jenninga wrote. "Since becoming a fulltime starter with the Padres in 2024, King has pitched to a 3.15 ERA with a WHIP slightly better than in his early years as a Yankees reliever. ... Best fits: BOS, [Chicago Cubs], [New York Mets], SD, [San Francisco Giants]."

The Red Sox Should Be All Over Michael King

Sep 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletic projected King to land a three-year, $78 million deal this winter. With Sonny Gray out there in free agency right now, it's hard to argue against the idea of giving King a call again. In 2026, King logged a 3.21 ERA in 32 starts. Plus, he had a 159-to-70 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 185 innings pitched. He was a 4.3 WAR player, which set a new career high. The 4.3 wins above replacement actually was tied with Gray, despite King's ERA being higher (3.21 vs. 2.72).

King would be a seamless replacement option for Gray. Plus, he's five years younger. Right now, Gray is 36 years old and King is 31 years old.

Gray was incredible for the Red Sox in 2026. There's no denying that. But if the Red Sox are going to try to bring a righty in this winter and the decision were to fall between these two, King should be the guy. He's younger and has been better over the last three seasons. Since 2024, King has a 3.15 ERA in 432 innings pitched. Since 2024, Gray has a 3.63 ERA in 516 innings pitched.

If Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is looking for pitching, King is the answer.