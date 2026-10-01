Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras Sound Off on Red Sox's ALWCS Loss vs. Yankees

For the second straight game, a Boston Red Sox pitcher tossed 4 2/3 good innings against the New York Yankees, only for the bullpen to fall apart afterward. Payton Tolle gave Boston a chance to win Game 1, but the bullpen couldn't keep it close. The same thing happened on Wednesday in Game 2 after Sonny Gray was pulled.

In both cases, the Red Sox's starters gave Boston a chance to win the game but were yanked early. The final score from both contests doesn't tell the entire story. Boston lost Game 1, 9-0. The Red Sox lost Game 2, 9-2. Boston was blown out in both games, but not until the starters came out. After Game 2's loss, Gray spoke to the media and made it clear that he wanted to stay in.

"I would’ve liked to have been trusted in that moment," Gray said. " ... I think I'm the best pitcher in the American League going through the order the third time. I think that's a fact. I would have liked to live or die with me in that moment, but that's the competitor I am. You can probably ask the guys and they felt the same way."

"I'm the best pitcher in the American League going through the order for a third time. I think that's a fact. I would've liked to live or die with me in that moment...ask the guys in here if they felt the same way. I felt strong, confident."



Sonny Gray on getting pulled in the… pic.twitter.com/hIWTd77Aso — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 1, 2026

Hindsight is always 20-20, but Gray was good on the hill and was Boston's ace all season. The bullpen was very good as well and was among the best in baseball. But after it struggled in Game 1, arguably the Red Sox should've stuck with Gray in that moment. Boston turned its season around and got the point of making the playoffs in general thanks to the starting rotation and Gray was the one who led the charge all year.

What Could Boston Have Done?

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clearly, there was a feeling within the team as well about the decision. Willson Contreras, Boston's outspoken leader throughout the 2026 season, was asked whether Gray got the hook too early. He made a "lips sealed" motion.

"It's not enough when you have talent, or you have data, or computers that are telling you what to do. This is baseball. The data is here to help us...but you need experience and to bet on the guys to win games."



Willson Contreras' thoughts on Sonny Gray exiting in the 5th: pic.twitter.com/gWGkrj6LZw — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 1, 2026

In the process, he also insinuated that Boston has relied too heavily on data, rather than the game itself.

"It's not enough when you have talent, or you have data, or computers that are telling you what to do. This is baseball. The data is here to help us...but you need experience and to bet on the guys to win games," Contreras said.

Again, at the end of the day, hindsight is 20-20. If the Red Sox stuck with Gray, maybe things would've gone better. He was doing well before getting pulled and has done that all season. The emotions are always going to be high, especially after being knocked out of the playoffs by your rival. But the comments about the use of data were pointed and strong.

When the story of the 2026 season is told, there are going to be a lot of positive things to talk about. But also missed opportunities. The Yankees didn't have Aaron Judge. On paper, the Red Sox should've been able to come in and advance. The Yankees played well. New York rolled with Max Fried and Cam Schlittler and they dominated. But Boston's bullpen didn't show up, and neither did the offense. It could've been better, to say the least, and now Boston has work to do.