Red Sox Trade Rumors: Rival Scouts Reportedly Eyeing Patrick Sandoval

For the first time in a bit, there is some optimism around the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox, who have notably been brutal at home this season, swept the New York Yankees in a four-game series over the weekend at Fenway Park. Now, the Red Sox are 4 1/2 games out of a playoff spot with five weeks to go until the trade deadline. That's not all, though. Boston is also about to get another intriguing arm for the big league club.

Boston signed Patrick Sandoval to a two-year deal before the 2025 season, knowing that he would miss at least a significant chunk of the season. Unfortunately, he ended up missing the entire campaign as he recovered from internal brace surgery on his elbow. Sandoval hasn't pitched in a big league game since June 21, 2024, as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. But, barring a setback, that could change over the next week.

Boston Is About To Get Another Arm Back

Patrick Sandoval pitches at Polar Park during a rehab start in Worcester April 8. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sandoval has been on a minor league rehab assignment since the beginning of June and the clock is ticking with Boston approaching the 30-day rehab assignment clock. Boston is going to have a difficult decision to make with the starting rotation firing on all cylinders right now. Do you pull out one of the guys thriving right now? Roll with a six-man rotation? Or move Sandoval to the bullpen? The Red Sox will have to make that decision, but it sounds like there's a chance it's a short-term call. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that teams are planning to scout Sandoval's final rehab start this week with Boston potentially open to a trade.

"Sandoval is out of minor league options, so the Red Sox can’t send him to Worcester after his rehab clock is up. It’s unlikely [Jake Bennett] — who owns a 2.78 ERA in 22 2/3 innings since being recalled — is removed from the rotation to accommodate Sandoval," Cotillo wrote. "A more likely scenario involves the Red Sox either using Sandoval as a multi-inning long reliever or temporarily moving to a six-man rotation in the week before the All-Star break.

"According to sources, teams are planning on scouting Sandoval’s final rehab start in preparation for the Red Sox potentially being willing to move him in a trade."

How Red Sox Should Handle Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval hands the ball to manager Chad Tracy in the fourth inning of his rehab start in Worcester April 8. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Spring Training, Sandoval was talked about as a potential trade chip due to Boston's surplus of starters. While this is the case, Sandoval was brought along slowly and has had to build up throughout the campaign.

In the short term, the Red Sox arguably should move to a six-man rotation when Sandoval is activated. Give the 29-year-old lefty a shot to show big league teams around the league what he can do. As Cotillo pointed out, the All-Star break is coming up. Boston's last game before the All-Star break is on July 12. So, even if the Red Sox moved to a six-man rotation when Sandoval is activated, it wouldn't change much before the All-Star break because it would likely just be one start.

Sandoval has allowed just four earned runs in his minor league rehab assignment since June 5 in 13 1/3 innings pitched. If he were to put together a good final rehab outing and a good start in the majors, Boston should look to flip him early. There are teams that need pitching right now. The Chicago Cubs just acquired David Peterson from the New York Mets. The Cubs still need more pitching, along with a handful of teams around the league. A few other teams that could use pitching are the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves, and the San Diego Padres. Boston should get out ahead of the market.

Right now, Boston is riding a four-game winning streak. It's still hard to believe the Red Sox are going to turn the season around, but Sandoval is someone the club could trade and get something back while not really impacting the big league club.

So, the fact that Sandoval is nearing a return is great for Boston. But it should be a short-term fit.