Red Sox-Yankees Series Now Points to Payton Tolle Twist

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan going to the ballpark on Thursday to catch some action between Boston and the New York Yankees, you may be in for a treat.

It was announced on Wednesday that the Red Sox are pushing both Brayan Bello and Garrett Crochet back one day each to pitch in the upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles. But what about Thursday? While the club hasn't officially announced anything and played coy on Wednesday, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported, while citing league sources, that the likely option to take the mound on Thursday night in the Yankees series finale will be No. 1 prospect Payton Tolle.

"A day after Sonny Gray hit the injured list with a hamstring strain, the Red Sox shuffled their starting rotation for the rest of the week," Cotillo wrote. "Righty Brayan Bello — who was scheduled to pitch Thursday’s series finale against the Yankees — was pushed back a day and will now start Friday night as Boston opens a road trip in Baltimore. The Red Sox don’t have a starter listed for Thursday. While manager Alex Cora said that there are 'a lot of people' in the mix to make that start, sources said lefty Payton Tolle is likely to pitch against New York."

The Red Sox's No. 1 Prospect Could Make An Appearance

WooSox pitcher Payton Tolle starts against Columbus April 13 at Polar Park. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Red Sox don't need to announce anything yet. There's always a chance the Red Sox opt to go in a different direction and use an opener instead, or something of that nature. But Tolle would be the most interesting option. The 6'6'' lefty has a 3.00 ERA so far this season in 15 innings pitched for Triple-A Worcester.

Any time you get the Red Sox and Yankees together for a contest, it's going to be fun and exciting. New York will be sending Cam Schlittler to the mound, who hasn't had a great impression with Boston fans, to say the least. Fenway Park is going to be loud and active in general simply because Schlittler will be on the mound and the contest will be between Boston and New York. Add in a potential glimpse at Tolle and you have all of the makings of an electric atmosphere.

Since Sonny Gray went down with a hamstring injury, all of the buzz out there has been about the idea of Tolle coming up. While the club didn't make it official, it's safe to assume Red Sox fans are going to see the big flamethrower on Thursday, based on Cotillo's reporting.

Connelly Early pitched well on Tuesday, despite Boston falling in the series opener. Tolle could bookend the series on Thursday. This is just a glimpse into the future. Early and Tolle are going to be long-term pieces for this organization and will make plenty of starts against New York in the process.