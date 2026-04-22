Cam Schlittler Calls Fenway Start ‘Special’ Despite Red Sox Fan Backlash

The Boston Red Sox will face off against a local boy on Thursday night.

Boston began a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night with a 4-0 loss at Fenway Park. The Red Sox will continue the series on Wednesday night with Ranger Suárez going up against Max Fried of the Yankees. On Thursday night, these two American League East rivals will close out the three-game set with Brayan Bello getting the ball for Boston against Walpole-native Cam Schlittler.

Red Sox fans know a thing or two about Schlittler at this point. Again, he's from Walpole, Massachusetts and played his college ball for the Northeastern Huskies before being drafted by the Yankees in the seventh round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. He made his big league debut in 2025 and logged a 2.96 ERA in 14 starts in the regular season. What fans really remember him for is his eight-inning, 12-strikeout affair against the Red Sox in the playoffs that ended Boston's 2025 season and then there was some drama in the aftermath.

Schlittler acknowledged that he's received death threats from Red Sox fans in the aftermath of that start against Boston in the playoffs.

While this is the case, on Tuesday, Schlittler was interviewed during the TNT broadcast of the contest between Boston and New York and said that it's "special" coming to town to pitch at Fenway Park and that he's excited for the opportunity.

Cam Schlittler Spoke About His Upcoming Start vs. Boston

Apr 17, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"It's special," Schlittler said. "Obviously, you grow up, you know as a Sox fan, you obviously want to pitch at Fenway. You grow up and you don't know that you're going to be on the opposing side. Either way, it's a cool feeling and I'm very excited for Thursday."

Boston-native Cam Schlittler's postseason start against the Red Sox has him ready to run it back on Thursday, this time at Fenway 😤 pic.twitter.com/qj71qFIcKr — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) April 21, 2026

Boston couldn't get to Luis Gil on Tuesday night, despite a brutal start to the season. Gil went 6 1/3 shutout innings against Boston after allowing seven earned runs in his first nine innings of the season. Schlittler, on the other hand, has a 1.95 ERA in five starts and has been among the league's best pitchers so far in 2026.

Boston certainly has its work cut out for it and the offense needs to get moving. Maybe the added motivation of facing the guy who ended their 2025 season will help to wake the bats up. It's certainly going to be loud at Fenway Park on Thursday, to say the least.