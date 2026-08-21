The Big Question for Red Sox Fans as Rafael Devers Returns to Fenway

The Boston Red Sox are set to kick off one of their most intriguing series of the 2026 Major League Baseball season on Friday.

First off, the Red Sox are 68-59 on the season and have a 5 1/2 game-lead over the Minnesota Twins for the No. 3 American League Wild Card spot. Time is running out in the regular season. So, of course, every series is important at this time of the year.

But there's going to be some added energy over the weekend over at Fenway Park. The San Francisco Giants are coming to town, meaning that Boston will welcome former All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers back to town after the shocking 2025 deal that sent him to San Francisco.

It's certainly going to be interesting to see how Red Sox fans react. Will their be a chorus of boos? Cheers? A mixture of both? With how the exit went, boos wouldn't be shocking.

Devers was supposed to be the face of the franchise for years to come. He had the contract that made that point clear. Devers signed a 10-year, $313.5 million deal with Boston, but the Red Sox sent him out of town last year as drama swirled around the franchise.

Rafael Devers Is Coming To Town

Aug 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) reacts after striking out during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was unfortunate how things went. Devers was a homegrown star in the Boston organization. He began his big league career back in 2017 and spent eight-plus seasons with the club. He developed from an elite prospect, to an All-Star and a Silver Slugger Award winner. Plus, of course, a World Series champion.

But the wheels fell off last year, so it's going to be interesting to see how Fenway Park welcomes him back. After Alex Bregman signed with the club, the Red Sox wanted Devers to switch positions to designated hitter. Then, eventually, to first base when Triston Casas got hurt.

That's where the drama came from. Devers didn't want to make the changes. He was used as a DH early on in the season, but he wouldn't pick up a glove and move to first base. Then, after he got traded to the Giants, he did start playing first base over there.

This is a deal that has been talked about left and right. Even a year later, more drama surfaced. The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli shared that some within the Red Sox's organization viewed Devers as "immature and selfish." Plus, Ghiroli recounted a story of frustration in the batting cages.

Clearly, things weren't perfect at the end.

Now, Devers is coming back to town for the weekend. There's at least a chance that Marcelo Mayer, who Boston traded this season, also comes to town. But that's still up in the air. At the very least, Red Sox fans are going to be able to let Devers know how they feel.