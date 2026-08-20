This Red Sox Veteran Could Be Boston Next Odd Man Out

The Boston Red Sox's bullpen is the best in baseball right now, but that doesn't mean that it's going to look exactly the same when the playoffs kick off this fall.

The Red Sox have just about five weeks left in the 2026 regular season. Boston will wrap up the regular season on Sep. 27 against the Chicago Cubs before likely entering the playoffs. Right now, the Red Sox have the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot and a 5 1/2-game lead over the Minnesota Twins, who have the No. 3 spot. Boston has 35 games before the real action will begin.

The bullpen has been a major strength for this team all year, even when the standings didn't look as good as they do right now. Boston's bullpen has a 2.95 ERA right now, which is the best in the league. The New York Yankees are in second place right now at 3.02.

Still, it will look different by the time the playoffs get here. First off, Garrett Whitlock and Justin Slaten are both on the Injured List right now. Both underwent MRIs on their elbows and they both came back positive. When these two return, obviously the bullpen will be more dangerous. Also, Garrett Crochet and Tanner Houck are two guys who could come into play in the bullpen before the season wraps up if they can continue their progress from injury.

The Red Sox Have Bullpen Decisions To Make

Aug 17, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Greg Weissert (57) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's four significant arms that potentially could be added to the bullpen at some point between now and Sep. 27. With that being said, that also means that there are guys on the roster right now who may not be by the time the playoffs arrive. Arguably, one guy to watch from here on out will be righty Greg Weissert.

The 31-year-old was incredible for Boston last year. He had a 2.82 ERA in 72 appearances for the organization. That talent is still there, but the 2026 season has been a bit of a challenge. He has made 51 appearances and has a 4.10 ERA in 48 1/3 innings pitched. On Wednesday, he took the hill for Boston in relief of Payton Tolle and allowed a two-run homer to Diamondbacks outfielder Lars Nootbaar.

He has a 6.00 ERA over his last 10 appearances for Boston and has already been optioned once this season. Soon enough, things are going to get tight in the Boston bullpen. Whitlock and Slaten will be the first big dominos to fall. Then, all eyes will be on Crochet and Houck.

Weissert certainly wouldn't be the first reliever to lose his spot. Guys like Alec Gamboa and Wyatt Olds would likely go first. But afterward, it will get tricky and Weissert is someone to watch.