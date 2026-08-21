How Will Red Sox Greet Giants' Rafael Devers Amid Controversy Surrounding Return?

When the San Francisco Giants open play tomorrow at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox, it will be a homecoming for first baseman and designated hitter Rafael Devers.

Or, maybe not, if you believe some reports emanating from the Cradle of Liberty, ahead of the two teams meeting for their three-game series, starting tomorrow.

The Sox traded Devers last year in mid-Summer to San Francisco as the Giants were hoping to make a postseason push. Needless to say, the team fell short, and Devers was inconsistent down the stretch. Still, it was chalked up to some growing pains in a new environment.

But unfortunately for Raffy, that carried over into this year, and Giants fans soon found reasons to complain about his lack of firepower at the plate and his perceived 'laziness' in the field.

This week, The Athletic (subscription required) writer Brittany Ghiroli wrote about Boston's point of view of Devers, which included that he didn't exactly work and play well with others in his final year with Boston, leading many to believe that's what led to the former All-Star being traded away. However, the Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow says that for the most part, the franchise has only fond memories of its former slugger.

“Raffi is one of the most talented players to put on a Red Sox uniform,” Breslow told the San Francisco Chronicle, via a text message. “I understand what he’s meant to this organization, the role that he played in winning the World Series.

“Also at the time I spoke about needing to make a very difficult decision that I felt improved our longer-term outlook here, and so we did that. I think Red Sox fans in San Francisco fans have both appreciated what Raffi brings when he sets foot in the box, the intimidation that he can have on an opposing pitcher.”

Questions About Work Ethic

Devers, working out before a game | Credit: Darren Yamashita | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first full season by the Bay, Devers had sluggish numbers early on, and at one point he was one of the least efficient players in MLB in terms of run production. Sensing they had been sold a lemon, some Giants fans immediately turned on the newcomer. Since then, he's straightened out his numbers a bit. The 29-year-old is hitting .244 with 25 home runs and 69 RBI in 479 at-bats over 127 games.

It was also perceived that Devers did not want to switch defensive positions, from third base to being primarily a first baseman. That led to questions about his commitment to the team. That happened somewhat in San Francisco this season, but those seeds were planted in Beantown last year. The controversy began when Devers told the BoSox that he didn't feel comfortable as a first sacker, after preparing to be the designated hitter in 2025.

“In spring training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove and I wasn’t going to play any other position but DH,” Devers told reporters at the time. “I don’t feel that they were true to their word. They told me that I was going to play this position — DH — and now they’re going back on that. I just don’t think they (are) staying true with their word.”

Online reaction to Devers' return with the Giants has caused these stories to resurface, with most of them being surrounded by a lot of hearsay and speculation. So, it's not certain if Red Sox fans will boo or cheer their former star. But one thing is for sure... With Devers being portrayed as somewhat of a villainous figure, it should only add spice to this late-Summer series.