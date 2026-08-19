Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers for Intriguing Giants Series

The Boston Red Sox have a much-needed day off on Thursday.

After a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park, Boston will welcome the San Francisco Giants to town on Friday. It's certainly going to be an interesting series, to say the least. First and foremost, Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story has been on a minor league rehab assignment and has insinuated that he could be back as soon as this upcoming weekend.

Also, the Red Sox traded former top prospect Marcelo Mayer to the San Francisco Giants and there's at least a chance that he's activated off the Injured List for the series. That certainly would be a story in itself if Mayer is able to get back onto the field against his old team.

Here are the Red Sox's probable starters for the weekend series.

Friday — Sonny Gray

Aug 10, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto.Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray has been Boston's most consistent starter all season to this point. The righty has a 2.65 ERA and a 117-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 132 2/3 innings of work. Also, he's leading the league with 15 wins on the season.

Saturday — Patrick Sandoval

Aug 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 29-year-old missed the entire 2025 season and a chunk of the 2024 campaign. But he's back on the mound and he's been solid for Boston so far. Sandoval has made seven starts and has a 4.76 ERA. That number doesn't sound great, but it's skewed by one bad start his last time out. Sandoval had a 3.30 ERA across his first six starts. Then, he allowed seven earned runs his last time out on Aug. 16. Overall, he has been a very positive addition for the Red Sox's starting rotation.

Sunday — Jake Bennett

Aug 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jake Bennett (64) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox pushed Bennett back in the rotation. His last start was on Aug. 14, but the Red Sox are trying to give the rookie more time to recover. Boston is managing his workload.

Bennett spoke about the change to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

“A little extra rest is nice,” Bennett said. “As of recently, things have been feeling very good. I think it’s just a little bit of workload management stuff. It’s the most innings I’ve thrown in my career, so really just trying to get a little blow is all that is.”

This was absolutely the right call. He has already set a new career high in innings pitched professionally. Boston needs Bennett down the stretch. Now is the time to give him more rest.