The Biggest Thing Separating Red Sox From Remaining MLB Contenders

If Boston Red Sox fans are still watching the Major League Baseball postseason, they're probably picking up on some reasons their team didn't make it this far.

Though the Red Sox had one magical stretch of 32-5 baseball this season, it was painfully obvious by the time they finished their Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium that they were never built for a deep playoff run. And the way their offense functioned in that series was a microcosm of the season.

When the chips were on the table, the Red Sox couldn't put anyone next to Willson Contreras in the lineup that was capable of inflicting damage. Even with a bum hand, Contreras hit well enough in that series to help the team move on — it was just that all of his teammates failed to rise to the task.

Red Sox fall short of other lineup cores

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) hits a single during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The teams still playing all have some sort of dynamic duo, trio, or better in their lineup. The Milwaukee Brewers have Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, and William Contreras. The Los Angeles Dodgers have the most star-studded lineup we've ever seen, with $60 million man Kyle Tucker batting eighth.

The Tampa Bay Rays have Yandy Díaz and Jonathan Aranda providing thump in front of Junior Caminero. Even the Cleveland Guardians have a strong supporting cast around José Ramírez, with Steven Kwan getting on base, Jo Adell driving balls in the gap, and Chase DeLauter lurking.

But in the Wild Card Series, as soon as it was clear that Roman Anthony's hand was toast, the Red Sox had no other threats in front of or behind Contreras. Adley Rutschman's at-bats got worse as the series went along, while Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela looked absolutely lost in the batter's box.

There's a lesson to be learned here. Even if the Red Sox feel good about the steps forward some of their hitters can take from this season into next, it seems imperative at this point to add another star-caliber bat. And that's not going to be easy, given the impending lockout and soft free agency class.

Whether it's buying high on Randy Arozarena or further depleting the farm system for Hunter Goodman, the Red Sox are going to have to do something uncomfortable to give themselves a real shot at contention.