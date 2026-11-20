If you're a Boston Red Sox fan who doesn't know much about the club's new slugger Jake Bauers yet, don't worry. Boston landed itself a good one.

Bauers is coming off a season in which he launched 26 home runs, drove in 86 runs and slashed .266/.389/.484 with an .874 OPS in 144 games for the 2026 World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers. When it comes to Bauers, what stands out the most is his ability to take his bases by way of the walk and how he broke out in 2026 with a power surge. Before the campaign, his career high was 12 homers. He more than doubled it and Milwaukee needed every last one en route to the World Series.

Boston signed Bauers to a four-year, $58 million deal in free agency. It's the type of deal that is surprisingly affordable while also filling a massive need for the club. It has been viewed favorably around the league as well. So much so that ESPN's David Schoenfield gave the move an "A" and said that it could end up being the "best move of the offseason."

"Grade: A," Schoenfield wrote. "The Red Sox weren't high on anybody's list of teams likely to sign Jake Bauers given they already have an All-Star first baseman in Willson Contreras, but this signing is an early candidate for best move of the offseason. The grade reflects two thoughts: (1) that Bauers' breakout — he finished 11th in the majors in OPS and third in on-base percentage this past season — is for real; and (2) that the contract is a steal at $14.5 million per year."

The Jake Bauers Deal Was A Win For Boston

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) looks on before game five of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bauers generated significant national buzz throughout the Brewers' run to the World Series. Specifically, his performance in the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers caught the attention of fans around the league, especially his 11-pitch at-bat against Blake Snell that resulted in a game-changing homer in Game 3.

Every pitch from that UNREAL Jake Bauers at-bat 😤



11 pitches. One unforgettable moment. pic.twitter.com/QpDMUMMPFP — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2026

He also put together a 12-pitch at-bat against Yoshinobu Yamamoto that was huge in Game 2.

Jake Bauers' 12-pitch walk against Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the most pitches any batter has seen in a plate appearance against Yamamoto in his career pic.twitter.com/rDCD0IWS9I — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 12, 2026

There's no denying the fact that Bauers had the best season of his career in 2026. Some have unsurprisingly wondered whether it was a mirage, or a sign of things to come. When it comes to Bauers, arguably this is a guy who is going to make a big impact in Boston. He's not a player who just goes hit and either bashes a homer, or strikes out. He was in the 98th percentile in walk rate and 92nd percentile in barrel rate. That in itself is extremely important and is a positive sign that Bauers' breakout is here to stay.

Bauers sees the ball and gets on base, even if the ball isn't hit out of the ballpark, which Boston desperately needs. Plus, when he does swing, he hits the ball hard. This combination bodes well for Bauers and his bat should play well specifically at Fenway Park. He's left-handed, but drives the ball well to left field, which is great for the Green Monster.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow has weighed in on Bauers already this offseason and made it clear that the club believes the version of Bauers that broke out in 2026 is what the club will be getting. If he performs in Boston as he did in Milwaukee last year, this deal will look like a discount fairly quickly.