Where Red Sox, Jarren Duran Stand Amid Loud Trade Rumors

Although it's still just November, Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran already has been generating significant buzz as a potential trade candidate. This isn't the first time that Duran has been discussed as a trade candidate. Instead, the noise has been building for years at this point, although the Red Sox haven't swung a move yet.

Could this offseason be the time to do so? Or, will it all just be noise again? On Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe said on the 310 to Left Podcast that he expects Boston to be "open-minded" about the idea of moving Duran and that there is real interest out there already.

“I think that the Red Sox are going to be open-minded, they are having discussions, I’ve heard there’s a pretty good amount of interest across the industry," Speier wrote.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was asked directly about the speedster at the General Manager Meetings and he opened up, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam.

What To Do With Jarren Duran?

Aug 31, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Jarren would be the first person to say his 2026 season was disappointing from a performance standpoint,” Breslow said, “but we also know what he’s capable of. We’ve seen that in ‘24 and ‘25. He’s just such a dynamic athlete and he really fits what we’re trying to build. We’re glad he’s on our roster and part of this team.

He also noted that the outfield situation will likely take care of itself while citing the injuries the team has dealt with over the last few years.

Breslow isn't wrong on that front, by any means. In 2026, Roman Anthony missed the vast majority of the season due to injury. Masataka Yoshida missed time due to injury as well. Fortunately, Duran was healthy. While he may not have had the explosive season that the fanbase hoped for, he did have a 20-20 season and he played excellent defense. Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu stayed healthy for the most part as well.

The idea of trading Duran is easy to discuss, especially after he batted .207 in 151 games played. But the Red Sox would've been in a worse position in 2026 if they didn't have him. So, expect to see and hear more buzz around Duran throughout the offseason. But the idea of moving him isn't as simple as social media would make you think.