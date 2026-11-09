Red Sox Could Cut Ties With Speedster After 6 Seasons and Endless Rumors

Rumors and speculation continue to grow around the league insinuating that Boston Red Sox fans may have seen the last of speedy outfielder Jarren Duran as a member of the organization.

On Monday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared a column previewing the General Manager Meetings and discussed various trade candidates around the league, as well as the top free agents. For the Red Sox, Nightengale said that Duran should be "good as gone," while citing his estimated arbitration salary as a reason why.

"The Red Sox have talked about trading Duran for two years, but have always had a high asking price," Nightengale wrote. "That price figures to drop after he was the second-worst qualifying hitter in baseball, slashing .207/.266/.361 last year. They don’t want to pay a projected $11 million in salary arbitration for a player who may be a fourth outfielder, at best. He should be as good as gone."

Have The Red Sox Seen The End Of Jarren Duran?

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits an infield single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB Trade Rumors projected Duran to get over $11 million in arbitration this winter. That's a big raise from $7.7 million in 2026, despite batting .207 in 151 games played. For a team that is loaded in the outfield, that's a lot of money to put on the books. MassLive.com's Sean McAdam reported that Boston will "no doubt" tender a deal to Duran, so don't expect him to be non-tendered before the deadline in November.

The idea of trading Duran has hung over Boston already this winter. Nightengale is just the latest of multiple insiders to talk about the possibility. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported that Boston will "explore" Duran's market this winter. McAdam also wrote that Boston is "widely expected" to shop Duran.

The buzz out there is loud and continues to grow. At this point, it seems like there's a real chance the Red Sox will move on from the speedster this winter, if they can find a new home for him. If they do, it will be an unfortunate end to a once-very promising career for Duran in Boston. Just two years ago, Duran looked like a piece to build around into the future. He was a 9.0 WAR player in 2024 and was among the very best players in baseball. He led the league in doubles (48) and triples (14), while slashing .285/.342/.492 with 21 home runs, 75 RBIs and 34 stolen bases. He could do no wrong. In comparison, Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is widely expected to win the NL MVP Award this year, was a 9.8 WAR player in 2026. That shows how good Duran's 2024 season was. He wasn't far from a WAR perspective.

But he took a slight step back in 2025 and then things fell apart in 2026. If the Red Sox cut ties with Duran, they won't get a major return. It's unfortunate how things shifted, but Boston fans may have seen the last of him with the club.