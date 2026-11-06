Red Sox to 'Explore' Trading All-Star Out of Boston This Winter

It would be a bit of a surprise if the Boston Red Sox entered the 2027 season with the same exact outfield as they had in 2026.

The outfield logjam has been a question mark for the organization for a few years at this point and it remains the case now. Boston has Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida. Plus, the Red Sox also have Eli White and Jahmai Jones. There's more talent down in the minors as well. At this point, there is no way to give all of these guys the type of innings they need. Throughout the offseason so far, Duran has already been discussed as a potential trade chip as a result and Alex Speier of The Boston Globe added to the discourse on Friday, as well as Yoshida.

"With that trio in place for years, Duran and Yoshida reside in a familiar state of limbo. Either can contribute but the Sox are open to moving one or both," Speier wrote. "The Sox have flirted with dealing Duran for two years and will explore his market again this offseason. Despite a 20/20 campaign, his value is at an all-time low after his chase and whiff rates soared in 2026, resulting in a dismal .207/.266/.361 line. Even so, continued raises through the arbitration process (projected to yield an $11 million salary for 2027) might compel the Sox to sell low rather than carry a player without an everyday role on an eight-figure salary."

The Red Sox Could Move On From Jarren Duran

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off the field at the end of the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There hasn't been a player on the Red Sox's roster talked about as a trade chip more than Duran over the last few years. Unfortunately, the Red Sox will not get the type of offer they got for Duran in the past after he batted .207 in 2026.

Plus, he now has just two seasons left of team control. Back in 2025, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reported that the San Diego Padres made an offer for Duran that would've included ace Dylan Cease and elite catching prospect Ethan Salas. At the time, Cease was just a few months away from free agency. But the Red Sox aren't going to get an offer anywhere near this for Duran at this point.

On the bright side, Duran had a 20-20 season for Boston in 2026. The power numbers were there and he drove in more runs (69) than you'd think for a guy who batted .207. It will not be a shock at all to see a club buy low on Duran with the hope he can return and look like a star again. But no one is going to pay the price of a star for him at this point.

There's a real chance that Red Sox fans have seen the last of Duran in a Boston uniform. But even if that is the case, don't expect to see some sort of blockbuster return for the one-time All-Star.