Where Red Sox, Willson Contreras Stand After 2026 Season

When the Boston Red Sox's 2026 season came to an end, first baseman Willson Contreras made some comments that arguably became overblown.

In the immediate aftermath of the Red Sox being knocked out of the wild-card round by the New York Yankees, Contreras made comments alluding to the team's use of data and analytics insinuating that it was too much. He was asked whether Gray got the hook too early and made a "lips sealed" motion. It really wasn't anything crazy, but the comments were analyzed and talked about endlessly for a few days. After the season came to a close, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow met with Contreras and cleared the air.

Earlier in the week, Contreras spoke to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe and confirmed that the team is on the "same page" and that everything is fine.

"After you lose in the playoffs and get kicked out, you get frustrated,” Contreras said. “But it was nothing to take personal. I think we had a great meeting. It’s going to be good for next year. We’re on the same page, which is the most important thing."

Everything Is Just Fine In Boston

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) is introduced before game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, at the end of the day, Contreras' comments immediately after the Red Sox were knocked out were overblown. It was an emotional time. Naturally, things are going to be said. But the Red Sox and Contreras are just fine and he's going to play a massive role for the organization in 2027 and potentially beyond. He's under contract for the 2027 season at $17 million and then has a $20 million club option for the 2028 campaign.

Contreras put together one of the best overall seasons of his career in 2026 as a member of the Red Sox. He slashed .275/.386/.516 with a .901 OPS, 27 home runs, 81 RBIs, 21 doubles and 68 runs scored. Plus, he was a leader in the clubhouse. Boston's deal to bring him to town was one of the moves of the offseason heading into the 2026 campaign.

On top of his play on the field and his leadership in the clubhouse, his passion for the game itself is a massive plus. For a fan, it's what you want to see. You want to see guys care about the name on the front of the jersey and about playing for their teammates.

That's who Contreras is. He is a star himself, but he's also a teammate you'd want to have. Contreras' comments at the time after the playoffs were in defense of Sonny Gray, who was pulled too early in the playoff game. Sometimes in professional sports, you see things like this. You see things get overblown all the time. But there's nothing to worry about if you're a Red Sox fan.