Red Sox Lose Sonny Gray to Free Agency Setting Up Major Offseason Domino
In this story:
The inevitable has occurred. Sonny Gray is a free agent after a phenomenal season as a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2026.
Gray had a $30 million mutual option for the 2027 season. It is extremely rare a for mutual option to ever get picked up, regardless of the size. It was expected that the mutual option would be declined in some way and Tim Healey of The Boston Globe confirmed on Friday that it has.
"Sonny Gray is officially a free agent, after his mutual option is declined, as expected. He gets a $10 million buyout," Healey wrote on X.
Option Breakdown
When Gray was traded to Boston, it was known that this could end up being the end result. The buyout escalated from $5 million to $10 million, per Spotrac. Also, if the option was picked up by the team and declined by Gray, the buyout would've been forfeited, per Spotrac. So, from Healey's wording and mention of the buyout, it would appear as though Boston declined its side of the option.
Not shocking. The $30 million price tag would've been high. Gray was awesome in 2026 and should get a lucrative, multi-year deal. But he will be 37 years old in November. It's hard to imagine he's going to get a deal with an annual average that high.
What Now For Sonny Gray?
Gray should have a great winter coming his way. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that some in the industry believe that he will get a deal in the range of $75 million over three years. Spotrac has a lower market projection at just over $58 million over three years. Either way, the righty is going to cash in this winter.
Where Could Sonny Gray Go?
A return to Boston shouldn't be completely ruled out. Boston is loaded with left-handed starters, but short on righties beyond Brayan Bello and Tanner Houck. Gray was great and it would be awesome to have him back.
If not Boston, the Atlanta Braves would be the team that makes the most sense. They have a need for pitching and have been connected to Gray multiple times in the past. Plus, Atlanta is the closest team in the majors to Gray's home state of Tennessee.
Gray showed that he still has a lot in the tank in 2026. He's going to get paid well this winter and likely play for a contender in 2027. Now, it's just a matter of figuring out where that is.
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow patmcavoy