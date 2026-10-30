Red Sox Lose Sonny Gray to Free Agency Setting Up Major Offseason Domino

The inevitable has occurred. Sonny Gray is a free agent after a phenomenal season as a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2026.

Gray had a $30 million mutual option for the 2027 season. It is extremely rare a for mutual option to ever get picked up, regardless of the size. It was expected that the mutual option would be declined in some way and Tim Healey of The Boston Globe confirmed on Friday that it has.

"Sonny Gray is officially a free agent, after his mutual option is declined, as expected. He gets a $10 million buyout," Healey wrote on X.

Option Breakdown

Sep 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Gray was traded to Boston, it was known that this could end up being the end result. The buyout escalated from $5 million to $10 million, per Spotrac. Also, if the option was picked up by the team and declined by Gray, the buyout would've been forfeited, per Spotrac. So, from Healey's wording and mention of the buyout, it would appear as though Boston declined its side of the option.

Sonny Gray will receive a $10M buyout as he is now a free agent.



Gray had a 2.72 ERA in 29 starts for the Red Sox this past season. pic.twitter.com/jFhJGV6BrU — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2026

Not shocking. The $30 million price tag would've been high. Gray was awesome in 2026 and should get a lucrative, multi-year deal. But he will be 37 years old in November. It's hard to imagine he's going to get a deal with an annual average that high.

What Now For Sonny Gray?

Aug 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray should have a great winter coming his way. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that some in the industry believe that he will get a deal in the range of $75 million over three years. Spotrac has a lower market projection at just over $58 million over three years. Either way, the righty is going to cash in this winter.

Where Could Sonny Gray Go?

Aug 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A return to Boston shouldn't be completely ruled out. Boston is loaded with left-handed starters, but short on righties beyond Brayan Bello and Tanner Houck. Gray was great and it would be awesome to have him back.

If not Boston, the Atlanta Braves would be the team that makes the most sense. They have a need for pitching and have been connected to Gray multiple times in the past. Plus, Atlanta is the closest team in the majors to Gray's home state of Tennessee.

Gray showed that he still has a lot in the tank in 2026. He's going to get paid well this winter and likely play for a contender in 2027. Now, it's just a matter of figuring out where that is.