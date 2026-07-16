Why Red Sox May Have Gotten a Steal in Recent Tigers Trade

For Boston Red Sox fans, the main point of reference on ex-Detroit Tigers outfielder Jahmai Jones this season was his home run against Garrett Crochet in April.

So fast forward three months, and it might have surprised some that the Red Sox were able to acquire Jones for only a player to be named later. Yet that shot against Crochet was one of only a few good moments all season for Jones, as it turned out, so for those in the know, the deal made sense.

What we don't yet know, however, is whether Jones can return to his 2025 heights against left-handed pitching -- or even his career norms. That's what made the Red Sox acquire him, and if their thesis plays out the way they're hoping, the deal has a chance to be a slam-dunk win.

What Jones has done in past; what he's doing now

May 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers designated hitter Jahmai Jones (18) hits an RBI single in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no way to sugarcoat Jones' stats this year; there's a reason the Tigers, who have fought their way back into playoff contention, dumped him in search of more offense. He was hitting .137 overall and only .154 against left-handed pitchers. He only had one other home run on the year, and was worth a stunning minus-1.2 bWAR in only 57 games in Detroit.

But the obvious split to point to is last season, when he OPS'd .970 with seven homers and nine doubles in just 122 plate appearances against southpaws. That's Rob Refsnyder-ish production, and Jones' .742 career OPS against lefties is nothing to sneeze at, either.

Looking at the Baseball Savant numbers, the results on fastballs are what stands out the most. Jones slugged .743 against heaters last year and is down to a miserable .313 this year. But the major caveat is that his expected slugging percentage on those pitches is actually .515, so the Red Sox have to be counting on a bit of positive regression.

The Red Sox didn't have much of an opportunity cost on the active roster to make the move, either. Nate Eaton, who many had high hopes for after his most recent call-up, was batting .125 in his 14 games through the All-Star break.

Sometimes, a fix is as simple as a change of scenery and better approach against the most common pitch type in the game. That's what the Red Sox have to be banking on with Jones.