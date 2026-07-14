Chad Tracy Set the Tone for Red-Hot Red Sox Before All-Star Break

Boston Red Sox fans will have an opportunity to see a few members of the organization in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, but then it's going to be a few days before the fans see the club back in action.

Boston will attempt to extend its active winning streak to 10 games — and potentially even 11 games — on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox will welcome the Rays to town on Friday for a doubleheader to kick off a four-game series between the American League East rivals.

With just a few weeks to go until the trade deadline on Aug. 3, Boston has gotten the trade season started early by acquiring veteran outfielder Jahmai Jones on Tuesday. While the Red Sox have been very good over the last few weeks, they still have work to do. Boston has won 14 of its last 16 games, but still is two games under .500 at 46-48. Boston can't take its foot off the gas. While a break is nice, you never want to see momentum slow down. For Boston, it has won nine games in a row, but it will be almost a full week in between games for the club before the Rays doubleheader.

The Red Sox Need To Stay Aggressive

Jul 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Red Sox general manager Chad Tracy during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clearly, this is a topic that is on Boston's mind. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy made a point to send a message to the club about this before the break, as transcribed by Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

"Let’s make sure we’re ready to go coming out of the break,” Tracy said. “Do what needs to be done over the break to physically and mentally not let it slip too far from your mind. Make sure we’re ready.”

Last year, the Red Sox were the hottest team in baseball going into the break and won 10 straight games. They came out of the break flat, though. Boston lost four of its first five games out of the break last season and five of its first seven games after the All-Star break.

This Red Sox team can't afford to come out of the break that cold. Boston entered the break last season with a 53-45 record. So, at least it had some wiggle room to weather the storm afterward. Boston is still two games below .500 and is a half-game out of a playoff spot.

Tracy's message to the team was the right one. It's nice to have a break, but Boston can't take its foot off the gas. The Red Sox need to kick off the second half just as they finished the first half: stacking up wins.