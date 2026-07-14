Red Sox Kick Off Trade Season, Acquire Veteran Outfielder From Tigers

The Boston Red Sox are bringing another depth bat into the organization just a few weeks before the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

On Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox are acquiring six-year big league veteran utility man Jahmai Jones from the Detroit Tigers for a player to be named later.

"Per source, the Red Sox are acquiring Jahmai Jones (recently DFA’d) from the Tigers for a PTBNL," Speier wrote. "After an excellent 2025, Jones struggles to a .137/.219/.221 line in 105 PAs for Detroit this year, but he gives the Sox RH corner OF depth.

"Last year, Jones hit .287/.387/.550 in 150 PAs for the Tigers, almost all against lefties. For a team that’s struggled against lefties, there’s obviously intrigue about whether they can help him restore that production."

The Red Sox Brought A New Outfielder To Town

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Jahmai Jones (18) walks off the field after strikeout against New York Yankees during the second inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox are the hottest team in baseball and rode a nine-game winning streak into the All-Star break. Jones may not be a household name among Red Sox fans right now, but if he could get back to his production from 2025, he'd be an intriguing addition for the organization. Jones slashed .287/.387/.550 with a .937 OPS, seven homers and 23 RBIs in 72 games played. While the 2026 season hasn't been kind to Jones, this is still a very intriguing move with little downside.

In 2025, Jones had .288 batting average and a .970 OPS against left-handed pitchers. In comparison, former Red Sox fan favorite Rob Refsnyder batted .302 against lefties in 2025 with a .959 OPS. If Jones can get back to that level, he'll give the Red Sox a lefty masher that they have been missing.

This isn't the type of move that is going to shake things up right away and make headlines left and right. Jones is batting .137 in 57 games played this season. But there's at least the potential there to see if he can get back to crushing lefties. Plus, the cost is negligible. This is the type of move that is a no-lose transaction for Boston. If Jones isn't able to put it together, the Red Sox could simply cut ties with him. If he can return to his 2025 form, then Boston will have a steal on its hands.

Jones already has some American League East experience under his belt with time spent on the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles. Now, he's coming to Boston.