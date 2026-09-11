Why Red Sox Won't Have Ceddanne Rafaela Back When 1st Eligible

The Boston Red Sox currently are missing Ceddanne Rafeala and they are going to be careful him before activating the All-Star center fielder off the Injured List.

Rafaela was placed on the Injured List on Sep. 6, retroactive to Sep. 3, due to a right quadriceps strain. Initially, the Red Sox attempted to give Rafaela rest and see how the injury would respond. It required a stint on the Injured List and now Boston is waiting to get its star center fielder back. He'll be eligible to be activated on Tuesday, but Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared on Friday that while he's getting closer, the expectation is that he will not be activated right away.

"I don't think Tuesday is in play," Tracy said. "I think he's getting close. The biggest thing with [Ceddanne Rafaela] is making sure ... obviously the medical staff does all kinds of strength testing. Making sure the strength numbers are in the appropriate spot before really ramping up sprint exposure. He is running right now, jogging. Not high-intent running. Hitting, throwing, all of that is good. Until that strength number gets where they want it, that's when they will ramp sprint exposure and once he does that for two or three days, hopefully we'll have him."

Chad Tracy says Ceddanne Rafaela is “getting close,” but won’t return when first eligible on Tuesday.



Willson Contreras will DH in Portland on Friday and play first base on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/xWtzHHjPeL — WEEI (@WEEI) September 11, 2026

That sounds like a lot, but Tracy was very straightforward and informative about where things stand with Rafaela. To sum up, he has been hitting and throwing and jogging. To this point, he hasn't been sprinting, though, as the club tries to make sure his quad is fully healed and strong. The second they feel like it is, then he'll start sprinting. The second he starts sprinting, his return will be imminent.

If you're a Red Sox fan, there's no reason for concern right now. The fact that Rafaela is hitting and jogging is a good sign. He appears to be just one step away. He's not even eligible to return until Tuesday. That's four days from now, as of writing. A lot can happen between now and then. While he may not be available that night against the Texas Rangers, he's close.

After he starts sprinting, he will be just a few days away from potentially returning. If he were to start sprinting over the weekend or on Monday, maybe even next week is possible for a return, depending on whether he needs a rehab assignment.

Boston needs Rafaela in this playoff race and while he won't be back on Tuesday, it shouldn't be too long until Red Sox Nation sees him again.