Uncertainty Looms for Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela wasn't in the lineup on Thursday night against the Baltimore Orioles and came out of the game early on Wednesday when Boston wrapped up its three-game set against the Seattle Mariners.

The reason why Rafaela wasn't in the mix on Thursday was due to a tight right quad muscle.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared on Thursday that Rafaela was still sore and "essentially" day-to-day, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

"He's still sore," Tracy said. "Still some tightness and soreness in there. So obviously off. And then we'll essentially be day-to-day. He's going to get treatment like crazy and he'll be day-to-day to see how he feels and how he's progressing."

Tracy also said the club isn't going to put Rafaela back on the field until they see "good improvement."

The Red Sox are pretty banged up and have been all season, it feels like. Boston just got Roman Anthony and Trevor Story back into the lineup, but lost Willson Contreras to the Injured List. On the bright side, Tracy called Rafaela day-to-day, but now he's someone to watch moving forward. Just like Adley Rutschman. The All-Star backstop missed three straight games due to an elbow injury, but returned to the lineup on Thursday. He looked good and smashed two homers against his old team, the Baltimore Orioles.

Ceddanne Rafaela Is Banged Up

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) reacts after a play against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Anthony and Story returned on Aug. 30, Boston unveiled its best lineup of the 2026 season so far.

Roman Anthony, DH Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Wilyer Abreu, RF Willson Contreras, 1B Adley Rutschman, C Caleb Durbin, 3B Jarren Duran, LF Trevor Story, SS Nick Sogard, 2B

The Red Sox haven't been able to roll out the same lineup since with guys hurting.

Rafaela is someone Boston needs to manage right now because it cannot afford to lose him. This is a guy who has been among the best overall players in the American League this season.

Rafaela has played in 135 games and is slashing .282/.317/.443 with a .760 OPS, 16 homers, 70 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, 32 doubles, three triples and a Gold Glove-caliber center field. Rafaela is already at 5.5 wins above replacement, which is second on the Red Sox in general behind Wilyer Abreu (5.6) and 13th in baseball overall.

On Thursday, the Red Sox turned to Eli White out in center field in place of Rafaela. The Red Sox do have depth out in the oufield, especially with Anthony back, but they need the All-Star at his best. The next step is seeing Boston's lineup on Friday night. In a perfect world, Rafaela will be back in the mix. Then, the Red Sox's fanbase could let out a breath.