Why Tommy Kahnle Elected Free Agency After Rough Red Sox Tenure

For most of the current season, Tommy Kahnle was an intriguing option for the Boston Red Sox down in Triple-A. Once he came to the majors, the intrigue quickly vanished.

Kahnle, the 36-year-old who was pitching in his 12th major league season, signed with the Red Sox in March and was almost guaranteed to opt out and pursue free agency by June 1, when he had a 1.40 ERA in 18 games with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. So the Red Sox called him up, and after a decent first few outings, the floor dropped out and the righty was designated for assignment on Wednesday.

Ultimately, there was no reason in Kahnle's mind to stick it out in Triple-A and hope for another shot at making the Red Sox's active roster. That could have a few causes, which we'll discuss, but the bottom line is that in all likelihood, the end of the road has come for Kahnle in Boston.

Kahnle elects free agency, per report

Jun 4, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle (46) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The official transactions log shows that Kahnle was outrighted to Worcester on Friday after clearing waivers. But according to a report from MassLive's Chris Cotillo, Kahnle elected free agency on Saturday, which his many years of service time allowed him to do.

In eight outings for the Red Sox in June, Kahnle allowed eight earned runs in nine innings, and all eight came in his final four innings with the club. After he imploded in the eighth inning of Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals and gave up four earned runs, the Red Sox decided they'd had enough.

The warning signs were there that Kahnle might not be an impact guy anymore, as he not only gave up the walk-off triple that sent the Red Sox to the playoffs in September, but he ended the Detroit Tigers' season by surrendering a walk-off single to Jorge Polanco of the Seattle Mariners in the 15th inning of a do-or-die Game 5 in the Division Series.

Kahnle was seemingly a Red Sox target in free agency for endless offseasons when he was still one of the better relievers in the sport, so it's frustrating that it now appears the club waited too long to sign him. That's not to say he couldn't have an impact for another big-league team this year, but he definitely wasn't the right guy to round out the Boston bullpen.