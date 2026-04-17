Willson Contreras Returns With New Role in Red Sox's Lineup

The Boston Red Sox will kick off a four-game series on Friday night at Fenway Park against the Detroit Tigers and fortunately will have first baseman Willson Contreras back in the lineup.

The Red Sox announced their lineup for the series opener on Friday afternoon and Contreras was back in the mix after missing Wednesday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins. Contreras missed the action on Wednesday after exiting Tuesday's contest early due to lower back soreness. Fortunately, he's alright and the club has him in a new spot in the order at No. 2 right behind Roman Anthony.

The Red Sox Are Trying Willson Contreras Out In A New Role In The Order

Apr 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) looks on during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Back in the Fenway Greens. pic.twitter.com/xPl8R8Tc3M — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 17, 2026

The No. 2 spot in the order has given the club some trouble so far this season, to say the least. Trevor Story kicked off the season in the No. 2 hole, but was ice cold and was moved after nine games. Over that stretch, he slashed .119/.119/.214. Caleb Durbin has gotten five games in the No. 2 hole and slashed .158/.304/.211 with three RBIs.

Contreras has spent the season to this point in either the No. 4 or No. 3 hole in the order. He has played in 17 games overall this season. 14 of those games have come with Contreras at No. 4 in the order and three of those games have had Contreras at No. 3 in the order.

Arguably, this is a great idea on paper. Think of the 2025 Red Sox, for example. Anthony was ice-cold to kick off his big league career. Eventually, he heated up when he was leading off and Alex Bregman was the No. 2 hitter. Right now, Contreras is the club's top right-handed hitter, and he's an 11-year veteran and three-time All-Star. The idea makes so much sense right now that it's somewhat surprising it hasn't been done before.

With Contreras now in the No. 2 hole, pitchers are going to have to treat Anthony a little differently. If they're outside the zone and Anthony gets base, then they have to worry about Contreras with a potential base runner on. Contreras is slashing .298/.444/.491 with three homers and 11 RBIs. Pitchers have to worry about that. So, theoretically they'll have to be in the zone more against Anthony trying to get him out, or get him to get himself by grounding out or flying out.

There was a bit of fear when Contreras left the contest earlier in the week. Fortunately, he's fine. Now, we'll be able to see an exciting, new experiment at the top of the order as well.