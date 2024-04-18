Cincinnati Reds Were at a Disadvantage in Loss to Seattle Mariners Because of Missed Call
The Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners were deadlocked in a pitcher’s duel on Wednesday until the seventh inning. Lucas Sims imploded and the scoreboard got very lopsided very quick. Was it all on Sims?
There was a crucial missed call by home plate umpire James Hoye that set up the first domino that fell. Sims got Julio Rodriguez to strikeout swinging, but the runner on first, Jonathan Close, attempted a steal on the strike-three pitch.
As Rodriguez was following through on his swing, he came across the plate, blocking Tyler Stephenson’s throw to second base. Stephenson tried, anyway, but his arm hit Rodriguez and the throw was way late.
Stephenson argued, but Hoye denied any interference. Manager David Bell then pleaded the case, but Hoye wouldn’t have it. The next batter singled and Close scored from second. Had he been on first, best-case scenario he’s on third base and Sims still has a ground ball opportunity to get out of the inning allowing just the one run from a lead-off homer.
By the time Mitch Haniger has singled home Class, Sims’s confidence was zero and his pitches stopped hitting the strike zone.
That steal of second, that should not have been allowed, negated the confidence Sims would have gained from striking out Rodriguez, and it showed in the way he pitched Haniger. The single came on a 3-1 count on a strike that was in the middle of the zone so as to avoid a walk.
Here's how the rule reads according to UmpireBible.com:
“When a base runner is stealing and the catcher comes up quickly with a throw to attempt to retire the runner, the batter cannot in any way impede the catcher's effort – either intentionally or unintentionally. If he does, then the batter is out, the ball is dead, and all runners must return to their time-of-pitch base.”
The replay showed the Rodriguez was all over the space that Stephenson needed to throw. It was exacerbated by the fact Stephenson’s arm was bumped by Rodriguez.
Based on that, Close should have been told to go back to first base. The umpire missing this, while not solely responsible for the big inning, was indirectly responsible for shocking Sims’ confidence and leading to a game changing moment in the Mariners' sweep of the Reds.
