Alexis Diaz Trade Another Entry in Long History of Missed Opportunities by Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds summarily ended the Alexis Diaz era on Thursday when they traded him to the Dodgers. It was the bitter end to a cautionary tale that the Reds seemingly have never learned from.
A few years ago there were reports that the Reds had received multiple serious offers for their All-Star closer. Diaz had a stellar 2023 and was the Reds lone representative at the Summer Classic. The Reds turned down all offers.
Fast-forward just two years and they have shipped him off for pitching prospect Mike Vilani. The 22-year-old was a 13th round draft pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 and had been pitching in the Arizona Complex league.
The return for Diaz seems like it is quite different from what they were most likely offered a few years back. This is why it's a cautionary tale.
The Reds need to be open to the idea of trades for pretty much any player, even if it feels early. They have yet to put together a team that has advanced in the postseason. Even if Diaz was still playing better, they'd still be a few moves away from true contention. If they get the kind of offer from another team that could build up multiple spots on the roster for a player that is peaking, they cannot shut it down. They need to entertain it.
The Reds were pursuing JT Realmuto and the Miami Marlins wanted Nick Senzel in return. The Reds said no. Realmuto ended up going to Philadelphia and led them on a renaissance toward the top of the National League. Senzel ... well we know how that went.
I bring that missed opportunity up in tandem with Diaz getting traded to say this: the Reds have missed too many of those team-building opportunities. Sure, they have the fun stories of signing Elly De La Cruz for $65,000 or the Alfredo Simon for Eugenio Suarez trade…but those feel like luck when you consider all of the other possible deals they whiffed on.
Now we have another entry.
Diaz was once an All-Star closer and highly coveted by other teams in the league. His Reds tenure ended when he was handed to the Dodgers for next to nothing.
The Reds front office has to be better.