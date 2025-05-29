Report: Cincinnati Reds Trading Former All-Star Alexis Diaz to Los Angeles Dodgers
The Cincinnati Reds are nearing a trade that would send former closer Alexis Diaz to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
According to Robert Murray, the Reds will receive Mike Villani in return, a former 13th round pick by the Dodgers in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Diaz started the season on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.
After making a couple of rehab appearances, Diaz pitched in six games for the Reds, but struggled mightily, giving up eight earned runs in just six innings. He walked five and struck out just three batters.
After being sent down, Diaz continued to struggle with his command in Triple-A Louisville. Diaz was an All-Star for the Reds in 2023 when he finished with 37 saves.
Villani has appeared in two games with the ACL Dodgers this season and has struck out five and not allowed a run over two innings.
