MLB Insider: Reds Should Make Risky Trade to Bolster Roster

The Cincinnati Reds have made some nice moves this offseason, whether that is re-signing closer Emilio Pagan, securing a left-handed specialist in the bullpen with Caleb Ferguson, or getting a former top-five draft pick on a $1.4 million deal.

However, after the offense struggled much of the 2025 season, the Reds have so far failed to go out and get a middle-of-the-order bat that would instantly improve the lineup.

MLB insider Jim Bowden agrees.

"Well, I think the Cincinnati Reds need to get more offense," Bowden told MLB Network Radio. "I really like their young rotation that Nick Krall and Brad Meador have built in Cincinnati. It's a rotation like the Pirates, that if you get enough offense, that can be a winnable divisoin in 2026."

"I don't think the Reds' offense as constituted is good enough to get there. I'd like them to go get a bat. I know there was a report last week by Gordon Wittenmyer regarding working on Luis Robert, although they weren't close to anything. They need Luis Robert. That is who they need to trade for."

Robert has a ton of upside, but has struggled since he was an All-Star in 2023, slashing just .223/.288/.372. He's also still owed $20 million for the 2026 season. For the Reds to take a chance on Robert, they would need the White Sox to eat a pretty big chunk of that salary. The White Sox are reportedly looking for young pitching in a trade for the former All-Star.

If it's Robert Jr. or someone else, the Reds need a power bat that they can plug into the middle of their lineup. If they achieve that between now and spring training, the offseason will have been a major success.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



