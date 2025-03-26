Five Cincinnati Reds Storylines to Watch Heading Into 2025 Season
Opening Day is almost here and we are breaking down five key storylines to watch heading into the 2025 season.
Can Elly De Le Cruz Take Next Step?
It's hard to imagine asking a guy who finished eighth in the National League MVP voting last season to play even better, but Elly De La Cruz has a high ceiling.
The switch-hitter slashed .259/.339/.471 to go with 71 extra-base hits and a league-leading 67 stolen bases in the 2024 campaign. He also led the league with 218 strikeouts.
In the offseason, De La Cruz made a minor switch to his swing and approach and it's already paying dividends.
De La Cruz posted a .409/.519/.773 slash line with four home runs, 12 RBI and a 1.292 OPS in 18 games this spring. He also drew 10 walks and had 12 strikeouts in 44 at-bats.
If De La Cruz can continue to get on base at a higher clip, he has a real chance to win the National League MVP Award.
Matt McLain Looks Ready
Matt McLain missed the entire 2024 campaign due to a shoulder injury he sustained in spring training. In 2023, he was arguably Cincinnati's best offensive player, slashing .290/.357/.507.
After getting some reps in the Arizona Fall League, McLain came into spring training and looked even more like himself.
The 25-year-old had seven extra-base hits in 57 plate appearances this spring. If McLain plays anywhere near like he did in 2023, Cincinnati's offense instantly improves.
If there is one part of McLain's game that could improve, it's his ability to take a walk. McLain walked just twice in spring training and in 2023, he walked just over seven percent of the time.
Will Newcomers Produce?
In the offseason, the Reds traded for Gavin Lux from the Dodgers, and signed outfielder Austin Hays in free agency.
Both players were brought in to improve the team offensively and both are expected to get heavy playing time.
If they can carry over what they did in spring training, Reds fans will be extremely happy.
Lux slashed .300/.440/.525 in 17 games with five extra-base hits. He’s also added valuable defensive versatility for the Reds this spring, seeing time in left field, third base, and second base.
Hays is expected to bat fourth in the lineup, right behind De La Cruz. In the spring, he showed off a bunch of pop, slashing .310/.370/.690 with eight extra-base hits in 16 games. If Hays can produce those kinds of numbers behind McLain and De La Cruz, this Reds' offense could be dangerous.
It's worth noting that Hays is dealing with a calf injury. It's unclear if he'll miss time.
Will Jeimer Candelario and Christian Encarnacion-Strand Bounce Back?
Jeimer Candelario and Christian Encarnacion-Strand were two players the Reds were relying heavily on in 2024 that disappointed.
Candelario got off to a cold start before heating up in May and June. However, he then missed the final month and a half due to a toe injury.
He slashed .225/.279/.429, but he did have 20 home runs over his 112 games. The Reds don't need Candelario to tear the cover off the ball. They simply need him to be a bat they can rely on to be consistent in the middle of the order.
After slashing .270/.328/.477 after being called up in 2023, the Reds had high hopes for Encarnacion-Strand in 2024.
He slashed just .190/.220/.293 in 29 games last season. He was hit on the hand by a Michael Lorenzen fastball last April and would later undergo season-ending surgery.
Encarnacion-Strand has the ability to be the Reds' most productive power-hitter. If he can hit 25 or more home runs, it gives a much needed boost to the Cincinnati offense.
Can the Rotation Be Dominant?
After getting Nick Martinez to accept his qualifying offer, trading for Brady Singer from the Kansas City Royals, and signing free agent Wade Miley in the offseason, the Reds' rotation got a significant boost.
With Hunter Greene and Martinez having the best seasons of their careers in 2024, the Reds are relying on Andrew Abbott, Rhett Lowder, Carson Spiers, Singer, Miley, and Nick Lodolo to give them consistent, quality starts to round out the pitching staff.
Carson Spiers will open the season as the fifth starter, with Lowder, Miley, and Abbott dealing with injuries, but there will come a time when the Reds will need each one of them.
If Abbott is their fifth-best starter, Reds fans should feel pretty good about the depth and ceiling of the rotation.
The Reds will face the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day on March 27 at 4:10 ET at Great American Ball Park.