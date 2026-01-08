Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Signs With Colorado Rockies

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen has agreed to deal with the Colorado Rockies, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.com.

Lorenzen started 26 games for Kansas City last season.

The veteran right-hander went 7-11 with a 4.64 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings. His 141 2/3 innings were the second-most innings he's thrown in his career.

Lorenzen spent seven seasons in Cincinnati and went 23-23 over 295 appearances from 2015-2021. The 33-year-old racked up 406 strikeouts in 473 1/3 innings with the Reds.

In his time with Cincinnati, Lorenzen also had some success offensively. In 147 plate appearances, Lorenzen slashed .233/.282/.429 with 11 extra-base hits, including seven home runs.

The biggest moment of his career came in August of 2016, after returning from the bereavement list following the death of his father. He not only pitched a 1 1/2 innings, but he stepped up to the plate and hit a three-run home run to lead Cincinnati to a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Definitely, everything happens for a reason," Lorenzen said. "It was something that I look and just praise God for. It was something special, not only for me, but for my family. Everyone that's been supporting us, I just want to say thank you for the prayers and just the support. It's really helped out a lot, just people reaching out. It's humbled me, this whole situation. Everything that happened tonight, I don't think I will ever feel that way again."

You can see Passan's full post below:

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract that includes a club option, sources tell ESPN. Lorenzen, 34, will be a starter for Colorado, which holds a $9 million option for the 2027 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 8, 2026

