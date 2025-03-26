Inside The Reds

Update: Reds Outfielder Austin Hays Dealing With Injury Ahead of Opening Day

The Reds hope to know more tomorrow.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays hits a homer in the fifth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays hits a homer in the fifth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Reds Radio reported Tuesday night that outfielder Austin Hays is currently dealing with a calf injury. The team anticipates further updates by tomorrow.

Losing Hays would be a big blow to the Reds as he slashed .310/.370/.690 with eight extra-base hits in 16 spring training games.

The outfielder was the only Cincinnati starter not in the lineup at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday night.

The Reds signed Hays to a one-year, $5 million contract back in January.

Hays slashed .255/.303/.396 with 23 extra-base hits in 85 games last season with the Phillies and the Orioles.

The 29-year-old exceeds against left-handed pitching, slashing .277/.331/.469 with 73 extra-base hits over his career.

If Hays were to miss time, the Reds would have Stuart Fairchild, Will Benson, Jacob Hurtubise, and Blake Dunn to fill two roster spots. They could also look to sign someone in free agency.

The injury bug has hit the Reds hard this spring with Tyler Stephenson, Andrew Abbott, Spencer Steer, and Alexis Diaz all starting the season on the injured list. Starting pitcher Rhett Lowder also won't be available for the season opener.

The Reds are hoping to hear good news on Wednesday.

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

