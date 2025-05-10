Frustration Mounts: Reds Shut Out for Sixth Time, Terry Francona and Nick Martinez Speak Out
The Cincinnati Reds were shut out for the sixth time this season in a 3-0 loss against the Houston Astros on Friday.
It was their sixth loss in their last seven games.
Nick Martinez gave up 10 hits, but battled to give up just three runs over six innings.
"Just keep making pitches, Martinez said postgame. "Early in the game, it was some missed execution on some sliders and fastballs. They were able to get their base hits and bad luck happened on some executed pitches. You just have to keep grinding and executing pitches."
The offense had just four hits on the night and struck out 16 times.
"I try to keep it game to game because that's kind of how I feel," Reds manager Terry Francona told reporters. "I think you can start to get yourself into a little bit of a bad mode when you think like that. Every day is a new day. We have to figure out a way tomorrow to make it be a better day."
You can watch Francona and Martinez's full interviews below:
