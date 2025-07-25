Inside The Reds

Past History Should Help Cincinnati Reds Get Past Cost in Trade for Eugenio Suarez

The MLB trade deadline is July 31.

Jeff Carr

Jul 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Eugenio Suarez against the Houston Astros at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds are reportedly one of the teams aggressively pursuing Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez ahead of the trade deadline. While some are concerned about how much it'll cost to acquire the MLB RBI leader, I can’t help but think of a quote from almost 10 years ago to the day.

That is when the Kansas City Royals acquired Johnny Cueto from the Reds in exchange for three highly-touted pitching prospects. Royals General Manager Dayton Moore made his feelings on the deal quite plain.

“If you focus on what you’re losing or giving up or trading away, you’ll never make a deal,” Moore said.

The Reds got three lefties: Brandon Finnegan, Cody Reed, and John Lamb in the deal. At the time, many praised the Reds for bringing in such a haul for a player on an expiring contract.

Those three pitchers combined for -0.2 bWAR while they were with the Reds. 

Cueto helped the Royals win the World Series in 2015 and in just 13 regular season games amassed more bWAR (0.3) than the other three pitchers did in their Reds careers.

So I say all that to say this: do not worry about what the Reds give up to get Suarez. He will likely be more valuable to the Reds in these last two months of the season than any player they give up to get him.

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

