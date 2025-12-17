Report: Reds Not Serious About Trading for All-Star, Despite Rumored Interest

Last week, it was reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal that the Reds were interested in trading for Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte and Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe.

However, on Monday, The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer seemed to suggest there wasn't much smoke behind those rumors and that they were most likely leaked by Arizona.

"The Reds were linked in trade rumors to Ketel Marte as they left the winter meetings last week, but that seemed more driven by the Diamondbacks trying to drum up a market than a serious pursuit by the Reds," Wittenmyer wrote.

Marte would be the kind of impact player that instantly improves the lineup in a big way. Over his last three seasons, he's had a bWAR of 4.9, 6.8, and 4.4.

In 2024, he slashed .292/.372/.560 with 61 extra-base hits. In 2025, he took a slight step back, but still slashed .283/.376/.517 with 56 extra-base hits. Marte, 32, is under team control through 2031.

While Wittenmyer seemed to suggest the Reds aren't looking to trade for Marte, he's the kind of impact bat they should be targeting between now and spring training.

