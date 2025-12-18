Former Reds Coach Hired by Colorado Rockies

Former Cincinnati Reds game planning and infield coach Jeff Pickler was hired by the Colorado Rockies to be their bench coach.

Pickler worked with the Reds from 2019 to 2024 under former Cincinnati manager David Bell.

He was let go along with Bell in September of 2023.

They posted a 409-456 record in six seasons with Bell.

The 50-year-old has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, and Minnesota Twins.

As a player, Pickler played eight minor league seasons, slashing .299/.370/.374 with 15 home runs and 180 stolen bases. He played in the Texas Rangers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Colorado Rockies minor league systems.

He was drafted in the 11th round of the 1998 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers out of the University of Tennessee.

The Reds went 83-79 in the 2025 season and made the postseason for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013.

