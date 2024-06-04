Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Beat Colorado Rockies 13-3 in Series Opener at Coors Field
CINCINNATI — The Reds beat the Rockies 13-3 on Monday night to improve to 27-33 on the season. They've won seven of their last ten games.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Fast Start
The Reds trailed 1-0 in the first inning, but scored four runs over the next two innings to take control of the game. Tyler Stephenson grounded into a double play in the second inning that scored Spencer Steer. In the third inning in a 1-1 ballgame, Elly De La Cruz doubled home Will Benson before Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run home run, his seventh of the season. That gave the Reds a 4-3 lead, one which they never surrendered.
Abbott's Quality Start
In a tough park to pitch in, Andrew Abbott gave up a run in the first inning but then settled down to toss six innings of seven-hit, three-run baseball. He issued one walk and struck out six. Abbott improves to 4-5 and moves his ERA to 3.39 on the season.
Everybody Hits....Literally!
The Reds offense came alive on Monday night. All 10 Reds batters that reached the plate on Monday night had at least one hit. The Reds scored 13 runs on 18 hits. Elly De La Cruz had an extra-base hit and an RBI. Candelario had two hits including his seventh home run of the season. Tyler Stephenson had two hits, including his sixth home run of the season. Jonathan India added three hits. TJ Friedl had two hits and an RBI. Spencer Steer got in on the action with three hits and two RBI. Jake Fraley had a hit that extended his hit streak to eight games. Jacob Hurtubise and Nick Martini both added hits as well.
Bullpen Delivers
The Reds bullpen threw three innings of scoreless baseball. Brent Suter came into relieve Abbott and tossed two innings, allowing two hits, no runs, while striking out two. Justin Wilson made his return from the IL and tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
Keep an Eye on Friedl
Friedl was replaced late in the game by Hurtubise. There hasn't been any news on why yet, but hopefully, it was just precautionary.
Up Next
The Reds play the Rockies on Colorado on Tuesday night at 8:40 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!