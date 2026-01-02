Reds Legend Returns On This Date 30 Years Ago

The Cincinnati Reds drafted Eric Davis in the eighth round of the 1980 MLB Draft. He quickly developed into a five-tool player, showcasing speed, defense, and power that was far less common than we see today. He made his Major League debut on May 19, 1984, and quickly became an impact player and a star with the Reds.

From 1984 to 1991, Davis put together a career that had a Hall of Fame trajectory. He was a 27.5 WAR, hit 177 home runs, stole 247 bases, received MVP votes five times, won three straight Gold Glove Awards, won a Home Run Derby, won two Silver Slugger Awards, and was a two-time All-Star. Unfortunately, injuries began to take a toll on him, and the Reds traded him to the Dodgers in November 1991 for pitchers Tim Belcher and John Wetteland. From 1992 through 1994, Davis only played in 244 games and missed the entirety of the 1995 season due to injury. He hit just 28 home runs and was a below-average hitter during that stretch.

On this date in 1996, Reds legend Eric Davis returned to Cincinnati on a one-year deal after missing the entire 1995 season with an injury. In his return to Cincinnati, he hit 26 home runs, stole 23 bases, and drove in 83 runs. His season earned him the Sporting News National League Comeback Player of the Year Award honors. The 34-year-old slashed .287/.394/.523 with 26 home runs, 23 stolen bases, and a 140 OPS+. This would be his final season with the Reds for his career. He went on to play five more seasons, spending time with the Baltimore Orioles, St. Louis Cardinals, and San Francisco Giants.

Eric Davis was diagnosed with Colon cancer in 1997 while with the Baltimore Orioles. "I ran into the catcher and had a play at the plate in Cleveland. I felt some pain in my side and lower back,” Davis said in an interview with Mike Dardis. Eric went for a second opinion at Baltimore's Johns Hopkins Hospital. "He told me I had a tumor the size of a grapefruit," Davis said. At 34, it was colorectal cancer. The tumor was removed and after 32 weeks of chemo, Davis went back to playing with the Orioles.

Davis was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2005 and is currently a Special Assistant in Player Development, spending time with and working with players throughout the organization.

