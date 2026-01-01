Reds Ace Hunter Greene Experimenting With New Pitch in Offseason
In 2025, Hunter Greene was a three-pitch pitcher, relying heavily on his fastball and slider, but occasionally mixing in a splittler.
He threw his fastball about 54% of the time, his slider 35%, and his splitter nearly 11%.
On Wednesday, Greene posted a video on Instagram that caught the attention of Reds fans. The right-hander appears to be working on a new pitch: a two-seam fastball.
The 26-year-old went 7-4 in 2025 with a 2.76 ERA and 132 strikeouts over 107 2/3 innings.
Greene adding a two-seam fastball to his arsenal would give hitters a different look. A two-seamer creates arm-side run and it's often difficult for hitters to pick up the difference in the two fastballs out of a pitcher's hand.
In theory, a two-seamer could help Greene get more weak contact, which would help keep his pitch count down to allow him to go deep into games. Thus far in his career, Greene's pitch count has risen quickly in games due to his high strikeout numbers and the number of pitches batters foul off against him.
The more pitches a pitcher like Greene can throw, the more he's likely to keep batters guessing, which is a good thing.
You can see the full video below:
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.