Reds Ace Hunter Greene Experimenting With New Pitch in Offseason

In 2025, Hunter Greene was a three-pitch pitcher, relying heavily on his fastball and slider, but occasionally mixing in a splittler.

He threw his fastball about 54% of the time, his slider 35%, and his splitter nearly 11%.

On Wednesday, Greene posted a video on Instagram that caught the attention of Reds fans. The right-hander appears to be working on a new pitch: a two-seam fastball.

The 26-year-old went 7-4 in 2025 with a 2.76 ERA and 132 strikeouts over 107 2/3 innings.

Greene adding a two-seam fastball to his arsenal would give hitters a different look. A two-seamer creates arm-side run and it's often difficult for hitters to pick up the difference in the two fastballs out of a pitcher's hand.

In theory, a two-seamer could help Greene get more weak contact, which would help keep his pitch count down to allow him to go deep into games. Thus far in his career, Greene's pitch count has risen quickly in games due to his high strikeout numbers and the number of pitches batters foul off against him.

The more pitches a pitcher like Greene can throw, the more he's likely to keep batters guessing, which is a good thing.

You can see the full video below:

Hunter Greene working on a new pitch? 👀 pic.twitter.com/38vddEQWkX — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) January 1, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



