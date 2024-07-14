Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Fall to Miami Marlins 3-2

The Reds fall in their last game before the All-Star break.

The Cincinnati Reds (47-50) fell to the Miami Marlins (33-63) 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Wheels Fell Off for Lodolo

Nick Lodolo was cruising right along through four innings and had not allowed a hit. However, in the fifth, he walked three batters and gave up three hits before David Bell pulled him from the game. Lodolo gave up two runs over 4 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out four.

Offense Went Silent

The Reds only had four hits all day long. In the sixth, Jonathan India led off with a double to the left field wall before Elly De La Cruz hit his team-leading 17th home run to tie the game at two. The Reds had a man in scoring position in the ninth, but Edwin Rios struck out to end the game.

Marlins Score Late

Fernando Cruz got the first two batters he faced out to start the eighth inning, but then gave up a double and a single that would allow the Marlins to take a 3-2 lead. Cruz's ERA is up to 4.65 on the season.

Up Next

The Reds will enjoy the All-Star break before facing the Washington Nationals on the road next Friday at 6:45 ET,

News and Notes

  • Jeimer Candelario went 0-4 and had his streak of reaching base safely in 13 straight games snapped.
  • Rece Hinds did not get a hit and had his six-game hit streak snapped.
  • The Reds used eight pitchers on Sunday afternoon.

