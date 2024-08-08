Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Fall to Miami Marlins 6-4
The Cincinnati Reds (55-59) fell to the Miami Marlins (43-72) 6-4 on Monday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Andrew Abbott's Struggles Continue
After Jake Burger's solo home run in the first, the Marlins loaded the bases for Derek Hill. He took an 0-1 pitch over the center-field wall for a grand slam to give the Marlins a 5-0 lead.
Abbott settled down before giving up another home run to Burger in the fifth. Abbott gave up six runs over five innings of work. He gave up six hits, walked three batters, and struck out seven.
Abbott has a 6.42 ERA over 47 2/3 innings over his last 11 starts.
Too Little, Too Late for Reds Offense
In a game where Reds batters had 10 hits and four walks, they just didn't get enough big hits. In the second inning with the Reds trailing 5-0, the Reds loaded the bases, but Jonathan India was called out on strikes.
After a double in the fifth, India was stranded on second base after an Elly De La Cruz groundout and sharp lineout to left field by Tyler Stephenson.
All four of the Reds' runs came in the seventh when TJ Friedl hit a two-out grand slam over the right field fence, his sixth home run of the season.
De La Cruz walked with one out in the ninth before Stephenson doubled to put runners on second and third with one out. Friedl flew out to shallow left field before Ty France was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Jeimer Candelario grounded out to second to end the game.
The Reds were 1-9 with runners in scoring position.
Up Next
The Reds and Marlins will face off in the series finale on Thursday at 6:10 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds are not 47-18 when scoring four runs or more.
- Jake Fraley recorded his third outfield assist of the season.
- Jakob Junis, Justin Wilson, and Alexis Diaz pitched three scoreless innings in relief.
- All nine Reds batters reached base.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast