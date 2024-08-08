Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Fall to Miami Marlins 6-4

A tough loss for the Reds.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 7, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (55-59) fell to the Miami Marlins (43-72) 6-4 on Monday night.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Andrew Abbott's Struggles Continue

After Jake Burger's solo home run in the first, the Marlins loaded the bases for Derek Hill. He took an 0-1 pitch over the center-field wall for a grand slam to give the Marlins a 5-0 lead.

Abbott settled down before giving up another home run to Burger in the fifth. Abbott gave up six runs over five innings of work. He gave up six hits, walked three batters, and struck out seven.

Abbott has a 6.42 ERA over 47 2/3 innings over his last 11 starts.

Too Little, Too Late for Reds Offense

In a game where Reds batters had 10 hits and four walks, they just didn't get enough big hits. In the second inning with the Reds trailing 5-0, the Reds loaded the bases, but Jonathan India was called out on strikes.

After a double in the fifth, India was stranded on second base after an Elly De La Cruz groundout and sharp lineout to left field by Tyler Stephenson.

All four of the Reds' runs came in the seventh when TJ Friedl hit a two-out grand slam over the right field fence, his sixth home run of the season.

De La Cruz walked with one out in the ninth before Stephenson doubled to put runners on second and third with one out. Friedl flew out to shallow left field before Ty France was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Jeimer Candelario grounded out to second to end the game.

The Reds were 1-9 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next

The Reds and Marlins will face off in the series finale on Thursday at 6:10 ET.

News and Notes

  • The Reds are not 47-18 when scoring four runs or more.
  • Jake Fraley recorded his third outfield assist of the season.
  • Jakob Junis, Justin Wilson, and Alexis Diaz pitched three scoreless innings in relief.
  • All nine Reds batters reached base.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis