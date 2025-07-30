Reds Added Elite Talent, Even If Ke'Bryan Hayes Isn't What Most Were Expecting
The Cincinnati Reds improved an area of their team on Wednesday, it’s just not the area everyone wanted them to improve.
They sent Sammy Stafura and Taylor Rogers to the Pirates in exchange for Gold Glove third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes.
Let me start by saying that I like the trade. I think that Hayes is elite at something that the Reds have been suspect in: fielding.
In acquiring Hayes, the Reds brought in gold glove defender. They did not previously have that in the infield, outside of catcher. Hayes currently sports 16 defensive runs saved, which is more than double the Reds current leader in that statistic. He also leads all third basemen in MLB in that stat.
Run prevention has been a focus for the Reds. They’re pitching staff has improved over the past two seasons but the fielding has lagged behind. Hayes now gives the Reds a stone wall, defensively, at third base. You could argue there was a turnstile there, previously.
Let’s address the elephant in the room, though, in Hayes 57 wRC+. He is not an improvement on the lineup on paper. Reds manager Terry Francona believes they can work on that. It would be hard to be worse than Hayes has been so far.
Just because Hayes is not Eugenio Suarez, though, does not mean the Reds missed on this trade. Sure, Suarez would have been a better option in the lineup, but the defensive miscues we complain about all too often would not change. Suarez is passable, at best, with the glove while Hayes is elite.
“Defensively we got good," Francona said. "That’s going to help us a ton… We’re just trying to find ways to get better… How we think we can get good is with these young kids. We don’t want to mortgage that.”
So, if you can’t get an elite bat, then get an elite glove. Hayes is definitely that and I believe that value will show through very quickly.
The Reds got better on Wednesday, even if it wasn't in an area people were focused on ahead of Thursday's deadline.