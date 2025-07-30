Nick Krall and Terry Francona Explain Why Hayes Trade Made Sense for Reds
On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds traded for Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman, Ke'Bryan Hayes.
Before Wednesday's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Reds manager Terry Francona and President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall spoke to reporters about the move.
“Defensively we got good.," Francona said. "That’s going to help us a ton… We’re just trying to find ways to get better… How we think we can get good is with these young kids. We don’t want to mortgage that.”
Hayes has been the best defensive third baseman in the league. He has really struggled offensively, but it's clear the Reds are prioritizing defense and this move proves that.
"Look at last night’s game," Krall said. "Defensive plays are the difference in the game. Everyone loves the idea of getting a bat. If you can prevent the runs, you’re going to win games, too."
Hayes is going to be the team's third baseman going forward and Noelvi Marte will move to right field.
Krall also talked about protecting some of the team's top prospects.
"Two guys that are in Triple-A that got to Triple-A two weeks ago, Hector Rodriguez and Sal Stewart, have gone to Triple-A, played really well and have a chance to make an impact on this club," he told reporters. "It's really hard to give guys like that up because that is your future. That is your long-term future, and it's not too far away. So it's really important that for us, in this market, to be able to develop from within in everything we do. So yeah, you do have to protect some of those guys."
The Reds and Dodgers face off in the series finale on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park.
